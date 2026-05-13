O'KEY Group S.A.

O'KEY GROUP S.A. COMPLETES VOLUNTARY EXCLUSION FROM AIX LIST



13-May-2026 / 13:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Notice to Shareholders 13 May 2026

O'KEY GROUP S.A. COMPLETES VOLUNTARY EXCLUSION FROM AIX LIST O'KEY GROUP S.A. (AIX, MOEX: OKEY, the "Group" or the "Company") announces that the exclusion of the Group's global depositary receipts (GDRs) from the Astana International Exchange (AIX) official list has been completed. All materials published by the Group are available at www.okeygroup.lu . The delisting of O'KEY GROUP S.A. GDRs from AIX became effective on 13 May 2026. The Group's GDRs are listed and continue to be traded on the Moscow Exchange. For more information, please contact: Natalya Belyavskaya Head of Investor Relations Natalya.Belyavskaya@market-da.ru www.okeygroup.lu



ABOUT THE COMPANY O'KEY GROUP S.A. (AIX, MOEX: OKEY) is one of the main players in the Russian retail market, which owns a chain of stores under the DA! brand. As of the end of 2025, the Group operated 232 "DA!" discounters in more than 87 places in Central Russia, as well as two distribution centres in the Moscow region. The Group opened its first discounters in 2015 and has been steadily growing since then. Historically, the Group also owned a chain of hypermarkets under the O'KEY brand, and sold this segment of the business at the end of 2025. In 2025, the Group's revenue amounted to 80.0 billion rubles, and EBITDA - 7.9 billion rubles. The O'KEY GROUP S.A. shareholder structure is as follows: NISEMAX Co Ltd and its beneficial owners - 49.11%; GSU Ltd - 34.14%; free-float and other holders - 16.75%.

DISCLAIMER These materials contain statements about future events and expectations that are forward-looking statements. These statements typically include words such as 'expects' and 'anticipates' and words of similar import. Any statement in these materials that is not a statement of historical fact is a forward-looking statement that involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. None of the future projections, expectations, estimates or prospects in this announcement should be taken as forecasts or promises, nor should they be taken as implying any indication, assurance or guarantee that the assumptions on which such future projections, expectations, estimates or prospects have been prepared are correct or exhaustive or, in the case of the assumptions, fully stated in this announcement. We assume no obligations to update the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in factors affecting these statements.



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