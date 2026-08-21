

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's unemployment rate decreased in July to the lowest level in more than one-and-a-half years, figures from Statistics Sweden showed on Friday.



The unadjusted unemployment rate dropped to 7.8 percent in July from 9.9 percent in June. Moreover, this was the lowest rate since November 2024, when it was 7.4 percent.



In the same month last year, the jobless rate was 8.0 percent.



The number of unemployed totaled 467,700 in July compared to 591,500 persons in the prior month.



Data also showed that the employment rate was 72.0 percent, up from 70.6 percent in June.



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