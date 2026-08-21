

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks edged up slightly on Friday but were on course for a weekly loss due to concerns over elevated oil prices and bond market volatility.



The British pound fell slightly against the euro after official data showed U.K. retail sales decreased 0.5 percent month-on-month in July, reversing a revised 0.7 percent rise in June. Sales were forecast to drop 0.4 percent.



On a yearly basis, retail sales increased at a slower pace of 1.6 percent after rising 3.8 percent in June.



The pan-European STOXX 600 edged up 0.3 percent to 652.12 after finishing marginally lower on Thursday.



The German DAX gained 0.3 percent, while France's CAC 40 and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 both were up around 0.2 percent.



German ticketing firm CTS Eventim dropped 1.3 percent after posting mixed second-quarter results.



Hunting Plc shares slumped nearly 13 percent in London after the British energy services firm lowered its annual core profit forecast.



Precious miner Fresnillo surged 4.1 percent as gold prices surged past $4,550 an ounce on a softer dollar and expectations of controlled longer-term Treasury yields.



Mining giants Antofagasta, Glencore and Antofagasta were up 3-7 percent as copper prices gained on a weaker dollar.



Banca Generali fell 1.6 percent after Monte dei Paschi di Siena launched parallel all-stock offers for the Italian wealth manager and Banco BPM.



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