Predictive Discovery Limited: Results of General Meeting

QUEBEC CITY, Aug. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Predictive Discovery Limited (ASX:PDI, TSX:PDI) ("PDI" or the "Company") advises that a General Meeting of shareholders was held today, 21 August 2026 ("Meeting").

A total of 3,182,247,007 ordinary shares were voted at the Meeting, representing approximately 64.4% of the total issued and outstanding ordinary shares of the Company as of the record date of the Meeting.

All resolutions put to the Meeting were carried following a Poll.

In accordance with Listing Rule 3.13.2 and section 251AA of the Corporations Act, the Company advises that details of the Poll results and the proxies received in respect of each resolution are set out in the attached summary.

This announcement is authorised for release by the Company Secretary.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information visit our website at www.predictivediscovery.com or contact:

Investor Enquiries Media Enquiries Matthew Wilcox

Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer

E: info@predictivediscovery.com

P: +61 8 9216 1000 Nathan Ryan

NWR Communications

E: nathan.ryan@nwrcommunications.com.au

P: +61 420 582 887

The following information is provided in accordance with section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) and ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2.

Resolution details Instructions given to validly appointed proxies

(as at proxy close) Number of votes cast on the poll

(whereapplicable) Resolution

Result Resolution Resolution

Type For Against Proxy's

Discretion Abstain For Against Abstain* Carried:

NotCarried 1 Approval of Change of Company Name Special 3,152,471,845

99.97% 131,697

0.00% 803,655

0.03% 25,061 3,182,091,249

100.00% 131,697

0.00% 25,061 Carried 2 Approval of Consolidation of Capital Ordinary 3,151,755,488

99.40% 805,534

0.03% 803,655

0.03% 67,581 3,181,374,892

99.97% 805,534

0.03% 67,581 Carried 3 Approval to Issue Securities under Long Term Incentive Plan Ordinary 3,053,316,419

97.29% 84,209,476

2.68% 928,655

0.03% 6,790,837 3,054,245,729

97.32% 84,209,476

2.68% 6,790,837 Carried 4 Approval to Grant Performance Rights to Matthew Wilcox Ordinary 3,148,218,460

99.91% 1,991,379

0.06% 803,655

0.03% 2,418,764 3,154,314,540

99.94% 1,991,379

0.06% 2,418,764 Carried 5 Approval to Grant Performance Rights to Alain William Ordinary 3,148,208,454

99.91% 1,992,305

0.06% 823,655

0.03% 2,407,844 3,177,847,858

99.94% 1,992,305

0.06% 2,407,844 Carried 6 Approval of Potential Termination Benefits under the LTIP Ordinary 3,140,794,737

99.92% 1,704,202

0.05% 805,845

0.03% 4,662,145 3,141,601,237

99.95% 1,704,202

0.05% 4,662,145 Carried 7 Amendment to Constitution Special 2,712,388,127

99.95% 410,445

0.02% 803,655

0.03% 295,247,595 2,742,007,531

99.99% 410,445

0.01% 295247,595 Carried

* Votes cast by a person who abstains on an item are not counted in calculating the required majority on a poll.