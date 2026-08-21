Predictive Discovery Limited: Results of General Meeting

QUEBEC CITY, Aug. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Predictive Discovery Limited (ASX:PDI, TSX:PDI) ("PDI" or the "Company") advises that a General Meeting of shareholders was held today, 21 August 2026 ("Meeting").
A total of 3,182,247,007 ordinary shares were voted at the Meeting, representing approximately 64.4% of the total issued and outstanding ordinary shares of the Company as of the record date of the Meeting.
All resolutions put to the Meeting were carried following a Poll.
In accordance with Listing Rule 3.13.2 and section 251AA of the Corporations Act, the Company advises that details of the Poll results and the proxies received in respect of each resolution are set out in the attached summary.
This announcement is authorised for release by the Company Secretary.
Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
For further information visit our website at www.predictivediscovery.com or contact:
|Investor Enquiries
|Media Enquiries
|Matthew Wilcox
Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer
E: info@predictivediscovery.com
P: +61 8 9216 1000
|Nathan Ryan
NWR Communications
E: nathan.ryan@nwrcommunications.com.au
P: +61 420 582 887
The following information is provided in accordance with section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) and ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2.
|Resolution details
|Instructions given to validly appointed proxies
(as at proxy close)
|Number of votes cast on the poll
(whereapplicable)
|Resolution
Result
|Resolution
|Resolution
Type
|For
|Against
|Proxy's
Discretion
|Abstain
|For
|Against
|Abstain*
|Carried:
NotCarried
|1 Approval of Change of Company Name
|Special
|3,152,471,845
99.97%
|131,697
0.00%
|803,655
0.03%
|25,061
|3,182,091,249
100.00%
|131,697
0.00%
|25,061
|Carried
|2 Approval of Consolidation of Capital
|Ordinary
|3,151,755,488
99.40%
|805,534
0.03%
|803,655
0.03%
|67,581
|3,181,374,892
99.97%
|805,534
0.03%
|67,581
|Carried
|3 Approval to Issue Securities under Long Term Incentive Plan
|Ordinary
|3,053,316,419
97.29%
|84,209,476
2.68%
|928,655
0.03%
|6,790,837
|3,054,245,729
97.32%
|84,209,476
2.68%
|6,790,837
|Carried
|4 Approval to Grant Performance Rights to Matthew Wilcox
|Ordinary
|3,148,218,460
99.91%
|1,991,379
0.06%
|803,655
0.03%
|2,418,764
|3,154,314,540
99.94%
|1,991,379
0.06%
|2,418,764
|Carried
|5 Approval to Grant Performance Rights to Alain William
|Ordinary
|3,148,208,454
99.91%
|1,992,305
0.06%
|823,655
0.03%
|2,407,844
|3,177,847,858
99.94%
|1,992,305
0.06%
|2,407,844
|Carried
|6 Approval of Potential Termination Benefits under the LTIP
|Ordinary
|3,140,794,737
99.92%
|1,704,202
0.05%
|805,845
0.03%
|4,662,145
|3,141,601,237
99.95%
|1,704,202
0.05%
|4,662,145
|Carried
|7 Amendment to Constitution
|Special
|2,712,388,127
99.95%
|410,445
0.02%
|803,655
0.03%
|295,247,595
|2,742,007,531
99.99%
|410,445
0.01%
|295247,595
|Carried
* Votes cast by a person who abstains on an item are not counted in calculating the required majority on a poll.