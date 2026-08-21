Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 21.08.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Myriad vor 100% Copper Mountain: Gericht gibt grünes Licht für wegweisenden Uran-Deal
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1C7ZF | ISIN: AU000000PDI8 | Ticker-Symbol: 494
Frankfurt
21.08.26 | 08:04
0,534 Euro
-0,93 % -0,005
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
AUSTRALIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,5320,55812:26
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.08.2026 12:00 Uhr
93 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Predictive Discovery Limited: Results of General Meeting

QUEBEC CITY, Aug. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Predictive Discovery Limited (ASX:PDI, TSX:PDI) ("PDI" or the "Company") advises that a General Meeting of shareholders was held today, 21 August 2026 ("Meeting").

A total of 3,182,247,007 ordinary shares were voted at the Meeting, representing approximately 64.4% of the total issued and outstanding ordinary shares of the Company as of the record date of the Meeting.

All resolutions put to the Meeting were carried following a Poll.

In accordance with Listing Rule 3.13.2 and section 251AA of the Corporations Act, the Company advises that details of the Poll results and the proxies received in respect of each resolution are set out in the attached summary.

This announcement is authorised for release by the Company Secretary.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information visit our website at www.predictivediscovery.com or contact:

Investor EnquiriesMedia Enquiries
Matthew Wilcox
Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer
E: info@predictivediscovery.com
P: +61 8 9216 1000		Nathan Ryan
NWR Communications
E: nathan.ryan@nwrcommunications.com.au
P: +61 420 582 887

The following information is provided in accordance with section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) and ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2.

Resolution detailsInstructions given to validly appointed proxies
(as at proxy close)		Number of votes cast on the poll
(whereapplicable)		Resolution
Result
ResolutionResolution
Type		ForAgainstProxy's
Discretion		AbstainForAgainstAbstain*Carried:
NotCarried
1 Approval of Change of Company NameSpecial3,152,471,845
99.97%		 131,697
0.00%		 803,655
0.03%		 25,0613,182,091,249
100.00%		 131,697
0.00%		 25,061Carried
2 Approval of Consolidation of CapitalOrdinary3,151,755,488
99.40%		 805,534
0.03%		 803,655
0.03%		 67,5813,181,374,892
99.97%		 805,534
0.03%		 67,581Carried
3 Approval to Issue Securities under Long Term Incentive PlanOrdinary3,053,316,419
97.29%		 84,209,476
2.68%		 928,655
0.03%		 6,790,8373,054,245,729
97.32%		 84,209,476
2.68%		 6,790,837Carried
4 Approval to Grant Performance Rights to Matthew WilcoxOrdinary3,148,218,460
99.91%		 1,991,379
0.06%		 803,655
0.03%		 2,418,7643,154,314,540
99.94%		 1,991,379
0.06%		 2,418,764Carried
5 Approval to Grant Performance Rights to Alain WilliamOrdinary3,148,208,454
99.91%		 1,992,305
0.06%		 823,655
0.03%		 2,407,8443,177,847,858
99.94%		 1,992,305
0.06%		 2,407,844Carried
6 Approval of Potential Termination Benefits under the LTIPOrdinary3,140,794,737
99.92%		 1,704,202
0.05%		 805,845
0.03%		 4,662,1453,141,601,237
99.95%		 1,704,202
0.05%		 4,662,145Carried
7 Amendment to ConstitutionSpecial2,712,388,127
99.95%		 410,445
0.02%		 803,655
0.03%		 295,247,5952,742,007,531
99.99%		 410,445
0.01%		 295247,595Carried

* Votes cast by a person who abstains on an item are not counted in calculating the required majority on a poll.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Achtung, Korrektur!
Die Börsen laufen heiß. Trotz geopolitischer Krisen und steigender Zinsen klettern viele Indizes weiter Richtung Allzeithoch. Doch unter der Oberfläche zeigen sich erste Risse: Der Abverkauf bei Halbleiter-, KI- und Space-Aktien macht deutlich, wie schnell sich die Stimmung drehen kann.

Besonders gefährlich ist die aktuelle Gemengelage aus schwacher Saisonalität, dünner Liquidität in den Sommermonaten und historisch hohen Bewertungen. Selbst vermeintlich sichere Blue Chips sind inzwischen teuer bewertet und damit anfällig für Korrekturen. Gleichzeitig liefern technische Indikatoren erste Warnsignale. So werden viele Rekordstände nicht mehr bestätigt.

Für Anleger steigen die Risiken spürbar. Wer jetzt nicht genauer hinschaut, läuft Gefahr, auf dem falschen Fuß erwischt zu werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir fünf Aktien, bei denen die Abwärtsrisiken besonders hoch sind – und wo sich Gewinnmitnahmen oder sogar Short-Strategien anbieten könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die Korrektur Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.