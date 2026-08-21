London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - August 21, 2026) - Meridian Mining plc (LSE: MNO) (TSX: MNO) (FSE: N2E0) (Tradegate: N2E0) (OTCQX: MRRDF) ("Meridian" or the "Company") announces that that an application has been made for the admission of 195,520 Ordinary Shares of €0.01 each in the Company (the "Shares") to be admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange ("Admission"), in connection with the exercise of awards under the Company's Omnibus Plan 2025. Admission of the Shares is expected on 26 August 2026. The Shares shall rank equally with the existing issued ordinary shares of the Company.

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Source: Meridian Mining Plc