London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - August 21, 2026) - Meridian Mining plc (LSE: MNO) (TSX: MNO) (FSE: N2E0) (Tradegate: N2E0) (OTCQX: MRRDF) ("Meridian" or the "Company") announces that that an application has been made for the admission of 195,520 Ordinary Shares of €0.01 each in the Company (the "Shares") to be admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange ("Admission"), in connection with the exercise of awards under the Company's Omnibus Plan 2025. Admission of the Shares is expected on 26 August 2026. The Shares shall rank equally with the existing issued ordinary shares of the Company.
On behalf of the Board of Directors of Meridian Mining plc
Mr. Gilbert Clark - CEO and Director
Meridian Mining plc
8th Floor, 4 More London Riverside
London SE1 2AU
United Kingdom
Email: info@meridianmining.co
Ph: +44 (0) 203 930 3145 (GMT)
Media Enquiries:
Gareth Tredway / Saskia Sizen
Tel: +44 (0) 207 920 3150
Email: meridianmining@tavistock.co.uk
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Further information can be found at: www.meridianmining.co
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Source: Meridian Mining Plc