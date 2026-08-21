

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Households in Belgium expressed a slightly more pessimistic attitude in August, mainly due to deterioration in macroeconomic expectations, the National Bank of Belgium said on Friday.



The consumer sentiment index dropped to -7.0 in August from -5.0 in the previous month.



The sub-index measuring the expected economic situation in the country over the next twelve months weakened to -32.0 from -27.0. Households' saving capacity eased marginally, with the respective index falling to 22 in August from 23 in July.



Meanwhile, the outlook regarding the financial situation of consumers over the next year remained stable and negative, with the corresponding index standing at -2.0.



The fears about unemployment intensified somewhat in August as the index increased to 16 from 14.



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