

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - After eight successive days of losses, the French market edged up a bit on Friday, lifted by a report showing an improvement in business confidence, and preliminary data showing a jump in manufacturing activity in the country.



The benchmark CAC 40 was up 1.81 points or 0.02% at 8,454.90 a little over half an hour past noon. The index had advanced to 8,473.74 earlier.



Stellantis climbed more than 2.5%. ArcelorMittal moved up 2%, STMicroelectronics gained 1.3% and Legrand gained 1.1%.



Hermes International, Vinci, Michelin, LVMH, Bouygues, Carrefour, Saint Gobain, BNP Paribas, Eiffage, Veolia Environment and Schneider Electric gained 0.4%-1%.



Societe Generale, L'Oreal and Thales drifted lower by 1%-1.2%. Publicis Groupe, Renault, Airbus, Eurofins Scientific, Safran, Capgemini, Dassault Systemes and Air Liquide also showed weakness.



Data released by the statistical office INSEE showed France's manufacturing business climate index rose to 103 in August, up from July's 101, and marking the strongest reading since January. The business climate improved for a third month in a row to 98 in August from 95 in the previous month, and the highest level since March.



The S&P Global France Composite PMI eased to 48.8 in August 2026 from 49.4 in July and worse than market forecasts of 49.5, flash estimates showed.



The S&P Global France Manufacturing PMI rose to 51.5 in August from 49.8 in July, according to preliminary data. This marked the first expansion in the manufacturing sector since April.



The S&P Global France Services PMI fell to 48.4 in August from 49.6 in July, signaling a faster contraction in services activity, preliminary estimates showed.



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