Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 21, 2026) - Wisr AI Systems Inc. (CSE: WISR) ("Wisr AI" or the "Company"), a provider of agentic AI-powered cybersecurity and third-party risk intelligence solutions, is pleased to announce that it has been selected as one of Canada's Top 100 AI and Technology Startups to be featured at ALL IN 2026.

Taking place September 16-17, 2026, at the Palais des congrès de Montréal, ALL IN is Canada's largest event dedicated to artificial intelligence and advanced technologies. The event brings together Canadian and international business leaders, technology companies, investors, researchers and government representatives to accelerate the adoption and commercialization of AI.

ALL IN is organized by Scale AI, Canada's AI innovation cluster, in collaboration with Mila, one of the world's leading artificial intelligence research institutes. Their involvement brings together two important pillars of Canada's AI ecosystem: the commercialization and adoption of applied AI technologies and globally recognized research leadership.

Wisr AI was selected from more than 330 applicants based on the strength of its innovation and its contribution to advancing Canada's artificial intelligence and technology ecosystem. As one of the selected companies, Wisr AI will be showcased alongside other emerging Canadian technology leaders during the two-day event.

"Being selected by an event led by Scale AI and Mila makes this recognition especially meaningful," said Rob Goehring, Chief Executive Officer of Wisr AI. "These organizations have played an important role in establishing Canada as a global leader in artificial intelligence, from foundational research through to commercial adoption. We look forward to presenting our technology, building new strategic and commercial relationships and demonstrating how Canadian-developed agentic AI can help organizations proactively manage cyber, third-party and supply chain risk."

Wisr AI's platform uses autonomous AI agents to continuously ingest and interpret cyber, vendor and supply chain intelligence. Its expanding product portfolio includes Risk Assure, Risk Intel and a sovereign dual-use platform designed for government, defence and other organizations with heightened security and data-control requirements.

Participation in ALL IN 2026 will support the Company's broader commercialization strategy by providing opportunities to engage with prospective customers, channel partners, government organizations and investors from across Canada and international markets. It will also position Wisr AI within a national platform designed to connect Canadian AI research, innovation and technology development with real-world business adoption.

About ALL IN

ALL IN is Canada's largest event dedicated to artificial intelligence and advanced technologies. Organized by Scale AI, Canada's AI innovation cluster, in collaboration with Mila, the event connects AI companies, business leaders, investors, researchers and public-sector organizations to showcase Canadian innovation, develop commercial opportunities and advance the responsible adoption of artificial intelligence. To learn more about ALL IN, please visit: https://allinevent.ai/

Equity Incentive Grants

The Company also announces that its board of directors has approved the grant of an aggregate of 2,615,000 restricted share units ("RSUs") to certain directors and a consultant of the Company, pursuant to the Company's Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan (the "Plan"). Each RSU entitles the holder to receive, upon vesting, one common share of the Company for no additional consideration. The RSUs will vest as to 100% on February 20, 2027, being six months from the date of grant, subject to the terms of the Plan and the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE"). The RSU grants remain subject to acceptance by the CSE.

About Wisr AI Systems Inc.

Wisr AI Systems Inc. (CSE: WISR) is a Vancouver-based technology company building agentic AI platforms that predict, prioritize, and monitor cyber and third-party risk. Its solutions help enterprises ingest and interpret real-time global signals to manage complex vendor ecosystems and supply chains more intelligently. Wisr AI empowers organizations with dynamic risk visibility and actionable intelligence to support stronger cybersecurity governance and operational resilience.

For more information about Wisr AI, please visit https://wisraisystems.com

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not in any way passed upon the merits of the matters referenced herein and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Forward-Looking Information:

This news release may contain statements that constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company with respect to future business activities and operating performance. Forward-looking information is often identified by the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar expressions and includes information regarding, among other things, economic, business, and/or competitive factors.

Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflects expectations of the Company's management, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements of the Company. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information are the following: changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; changes in applicable laws; and compliance with extensive government regulation. This forward-looking information may be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of the Company and market conditions.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information except as required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/310698

Source: Wisr AI Systems Inc.