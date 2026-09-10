Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 10, 2026) - Wisr AI Systems Inc. (CSE: WISR) ("Wisr AI" or the "Company"), a provider of agentic AI-powered cybersecurity and third-party risk intelligence solutions, is pleased to announce the commercial launch of RiskAssure through GetRiskAssure.com.

RiskAssure is an AI-native security assurance platform and trust centre built on Wisr AI's broader agentic architecture. It uses coordinated AI agents and Retrieval-Augmented Generation ("RAG") to ingest security documentation, retrieve approved evidence, analyze questionnaire requirements and generate source-cited responses. The market for continuous vendor and compliance management is expected to grow to $20.6B USD by 20301.

How it works:

Unlike conventional generative AI tools, RiskAssure executes a governed, multi-stage workflow. Specialized agents perform evidence collection, retrieval, contextual analysis, response generation and exception detection. Each answer retains its source provenance and confidence context, while unsupported or conflicting responses are routed for human review.

The launch of RiskAssure advances Wisr AI's go-to-market strategy by providing a market-ready product for small and medium-sized businesses, enterprises and defence-sector customers. The platform also creates opportunities for channel partnerships and integrations with governance, risk and compliance ("GRC"), procurement, cybersecurity and managed-service providers.

Core capabilities include:

Agentic analysis of policies, SOC 2 reports, penetration-test summaries and other security evidence

Automated questionnaire ingestion and source-cited response generation

Confidence scoring, exception routing and human approval controls

Outside-in cyber-risk analysis across eight signal dimensions

Controlled evidence sharing through a free Agentic AI trust centre

"RiskAssure is a practical deployment of our agentic AI architecture," said Rob Goehring, Chief Executive Officer of Wisr AI. "The platform is designed to help companies respond to security reviews faster by turning approved security evidence into source-cited answers while keeping people in control of final approvals."

RiskAssure forms the security assurance layer of Wisr AI's integrated platform strategy, connecting cyber-risk intelligence with verified evidence, automated analysis and actionable risk-management workflows.

Companies can explore RiskAssure and create a free trust centre at GetRiskAssure.com.

About Wisr AI Systems Inc.

Wisr AI Systems Inc. (CSE: WISR) is a Vancouver-based technology company building agentic AI platforms that predict, prioritize, and monitor cyber and third-party risk. Its solutions help enterprises ingest and interpret real-time global signals to manage complex vendor ecosystems and supply chains more intelligently. Wisr AI empowers organizations with dynamic risk visibility and actionable intelligence to support stronger cybersecurity governance and operational resilience.

For more information about Wisr AI, please visit https://wisraisystems.com.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not in any way passed upon the merits of the matters referenced herein and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Forward-Looking Information:

This news release may contain statements that constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company with respect to future business activities and operating performance. Forward-looking information is often identified by the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar expressions and includes information regarding, among other things, economic, business, and/or competitive factors.

Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflects expectations of the Company's management, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements of the Company. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information are the following: changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; changes in applicable laws; and compliance with extensive government regulation. This forward-looking information may be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of the Company and market conditions.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information except as required by applicable law.

1 https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/third-party-risk-management-market-report

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