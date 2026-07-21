Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 21, 2026) - Wisr AI Systems Inc. (CSE: WISR) ("Wisr AI" or the "Company"), a provider of agentic AI-powered cyber and third-party risk intelligence solutions, is pleased to announce that the Company has closed its previously disclosed, over subscribed non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") of units of the Company (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.05 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $657,300.

Each of the 13,146,000 Units issued in the Offering consists of one common share of the Company (each, a "Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one additional Share at an exercise price of $0.075 per Share for a period of 18 months from the closing date of the Offering, subject to acceleration in certain limited circumstances. For details regarding those circumstances, please see the Company's news release dated June 18, 2026.

All securities issued in connection with the Offering are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

In connection with the Offering, the Company paid aggregate cash commissions of $29,700 to certain eligible arm's-length finders (each, a "Finder"), equal to 6% of the gross proceeds raised from purchasers introduced by such Finders, and issued an aggregate of 594,000 non-transferable common share purchase warrants (each, a "Finder's Warrant") to the same Finders, equal to 6% of the number of Units sold to purchasers introduced by such Finders. Each Finder's Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one Share at an exercise price of $0.05 per Share for a period of 18 months from the date of issuance, subject to the same acceleration limitations as the Warrants.

The Company expects to use the net proceeds of the Offering to advance commercialization of the Company's agentic AI-powered risk intelligence platform, support customer acquisition initiatives, and for general working capital purposes.

About Wisr AI Systems Inc.

Wisr AI Systems Inc. (CSE: WISR) is a Vancouver-based technology company building agentic AI platforms that predict, prioritize, and monitor cyber and third-party risk. Its solutions help enterprises ingest and interpret real-time global signals to manage complex vendor ecosystems and supply chains more intelligently. Wisr AI empowers organizations with dynamic risk visibility and actionable intelligence to support stronger cybersecurity governance and operational resilience.

For more information about Wisr AI, please visit https://wisraisystems.com.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not in any way passed upon the merits of the matters referenced herein and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Forward-Looking Information:

This news release may contain statements that constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the anticipated use of proceeds from the Offering and the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company with respect to future business activities and operating performance. Forward-looking information is often identified by the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar expressions and includes information regarding, among other things, economic, business, and/or competitive factors.

Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflects expectations of the Company's management, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements of the Company. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information are the following: changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; changes in applicable laws; and compliance with extensive government regulation. This forward-looking information may be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of the Company and market conditions.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information except as required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/305913

Source: Wisr AI Systems Inc.