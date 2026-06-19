Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 18, 2026) - Wisr AI Systems Inc. (CSE: WISR) ("Wisr AI" or the "Company"), a provider of agentic AI-powered cyber and third-party risk intelligence solutions, is pleased to provide a corporate update and announce a non-brokered private placement.

The Company continues to advance the commercialization of its AI-powered risk intelligence platform, targeting enterprise, SMB, regulated industry, government, and defence customers by developing a comprehensive product portfolio.

Product Suite

Risk Intel - Predictive cyber and supply chain risk intelligence

Risk Assure - Third-party assurance and trust centre automation

Risk Central - Centralized risk management platform

Dual-Use Defence Platform - Canadian-built sovereign AI for defence and government applications

The Company intends to capitalize on growing demand for AI-powered risk intelligence solutions. Industry forecasts project the AI agents market will reach US$182.9 billion by 20331, while rising AI-related cybersecurity threats and increasing investment in cyber defence, digital infrastructure, and sovereign technology capabilities continue to drive demand for advanced risk management platforms.

Non-Brokered Private Placement

Wisr AI is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of up to 10,000,000 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.05 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $500,000 (the "Offering").

Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company (a "Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one additional Share at an exercise price of $0.075 per Share for a period of 18 months from the closing date of the Offering. The Company may pay eligible finders a cash commission of up to 6% of the gross proceeds raised from subscribers introduced by such finders and may issue non-transferable finder's warrants equal to up to 6% of the Units sold to those subscribers. Each finder's warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one Share at an exercise price of $0.05 per Share for a period of 18 months.

All securities issued under the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities laws.

The Warrants and finder's warrants will be subject to an acceleration provision. If the volume-weighted average trading price of the Company's common shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") exceeds $0.15 for a period of 10 consecutive trading days, the Company may accelerate the expiry date of the warrants by providing notice to holders. In such event, the warrants will expire 30 days following the date of notice.

The Offering is being conducted pursuant to applicable prospectus exemptions and may close in one or more tranches. The Company expects to use the net proceeds from the Offering to advance commercialization of the Company's agentic AI-powered risk intelligence platform, support customer acquisition initiatives, and provide general working capital. The Offering may close in one or more tranches, with an initial closing expected on or about June 30, 2026, and is subject to customary closing conditions, including receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including approval of the CSE.

Board Update

The Company also announces that Trumbull Fisher and Riccardo Forno have resigned from the Company's Board of Directors. The Company thanks Mr. Fisher and Mr. Forno for their service and contributions and wishes them the very best in their future endeavours.

The Company is pleased to announce the appointments of Prit Singh and Ken Osborne to replace Mr. Fisher and Mr. Forno. Mr. Singh brings more than 15 years of experience in capital markets and corporate development. He is the founder of Thesis Capital, a Canadian advisory firm, and is an entrepreneur with a track record of founding, scaling, and exiting ventures in growth sectors. Mr. Singh has advised and financed growth-stage companies and brings strategic transaction expertise, including go-public strategies in North American markets.

Mr. Osborne is an experienced capital markets professional with more than 10 years of experience advising on public and private company transactions. He is currently General Partner at Osborne Partners and holds a Bachelor of Management in Finance and Economics from the University of British Columbia.

The Company believes the addition of Mr. Singh and Mr. Osborne strengthens the Board's capital markets, corporate development, financing, and strategic transaction expertise as the Company advances its commercial growth strategy.

About Wisr AI Systems Inc.

Wisr AI Systems Inc. (CSE: WISR) is a Vancouver-based technology company building agentic AI platforms that predict, prioritize, and monitor cyber and third-party risk. Its solutions help enterprises ingest and interpret real-time global signals to manage complex vendor ecosystems and supply chains more intelligently. Wisr AI empowers organizations with dynamic risk visibility and actionable intelligence to support stronger cybersecurity governance and operational resilience.

For more information about Wisr AI, please visit https://wisraisystems.com.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not in any way passed upon the merits of the matters referenced herein and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Forward-Looking Information:

This news release may contain statements that constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company with respect to future business activities and operating performance. Forward-looking information is often identified by the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar expressions and includes information regarding, among other things, economic, business, and/or competitive factors.

Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflects expectations of the Company's management, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements of the Company. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information are the following: changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; changes in applicable laws; and compliance with extensive government regulation. This forward-looking information may be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of the Company and market conditions.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information except as required by applicable law.

1 https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/ai-agents-market-report

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Source: Wisr AI Systems Inc.