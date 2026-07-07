Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 7, 2026) - Wisr AI Systems Inc. (CSE: WISR) ("Wisr AI" or the "Company"), a provider of agentic AI-powered cyber and third-party risk intelligence solutions, is pleased to announce that it has joined the AI Partnerships Corp. ("AIP") affiliate network, a global AI-as-a-Service ecosystem designed to connect enterprises with practical AI solutions and support partner-led customer acquisition. AIP is a wholly owned subsidiary of Railtown AI Technologies Inc. (CSE: RAIL).

The AIP network includes approximately 195 AI solution providers across 13 countries and serves more than 5,000 end users through its affiliate ecosystem. The platform is intended to support collaboration among AI companies through referrals, co-selling initiatives, integration opportunities, and strategic partnerships.

Wisr AI believes participation in the network will support its commercialization strategy by expanding enterprise visibility, creating additional customer acquisition channels, and increasing access to prospective partners and enterprise buyers.

"Joining AI Partnerships Corp. is a commercial channel-building initiative for Wisr AI," commented Rob Goehring, CEO of Wisr AI. "AIP has created a network specifically designed to help AI companies collaborate, cross-sell, and access customer opportunities. For Wisr AI, this creates a new pathway to introduce our agentic AI-powered cyber and third-party risk intelligence platform to enterprises, partners, and solution providers that are already helping organizations adopt AI."

"We are pleased to welcome Wisr AI to the AI Partnerships Corp. affiliate network," said Dr. Tom Corr, CEO of AIP. "Cybersecurity, third-party risk management, and governance are increasingly important priorities for enterprises adopting AI at scale. Wisr AI brings a differentiated agentic AI platform to our network, and we believe its capabilities are well aligned with our mission to connect organizations with practical AI solutions that can drive measurable business value."

AIP's ecosystem includes companies serving sectors such as financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, telecommunications, utilities, governance, security, and enterprise software. Wisr AI believes the relationship may support future referral arrangements, reseller partnerships, integration opportunities, and joint customer engagements as organizations continue to invest in cybersecurity, third-party risk management, and AI governance initiatives.

The Company expects to leverage the network as part of its broader 2026 commercialization strategy, which includes enterprise customer acquisition, channel expansion, strategic partnerships, and conversion of beta engagements into recurring commercial relationships.

About AI Partnerships Corp.

AI Partnerships Corp. is a global AI-as-a-Service affiliate network focused on connecting enterprises with AI-enabled product and service providers. Its network includes AI companies operating across key sectors including healthcare, finance, manufacturing, utilities, telecommunications, sales and marketing, customer experience, cloud, security, privacy, governance, and AI/ML development. AIP supports collaboration among affiliates, co-branded marketing, client acquisition campaigns, and business development opportunities designed to help enterprises adopt practical AI solutions.

About Wisr AI Systems Inc.

Wisr AI Systems Inc. (CSE: WISR) is a Vancouver-based technology company building agentic AI platforms that predict, prioritize, and monitor cyber and third-party risk. Its solutions help enterprises ingest and interpret real-time global signals to manage complex vendor ecosystems and supply chains more intelligently. Wisr AI empowers organizations with dynamic risk visibility and actionable intelligence to support stronger cybersecurity governance and operational resilience.

For more information about Wisr AI, please visit https://wisraisystems.com.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not in any way passed upon the merits of the matters referenced herein and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Forward-Looking Information:

This news release may contain statements that constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company with respect to future business activities and operating performance. Forward-looking information is often identified by the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar expressions and includes information regarding, among other things, economic, business, and/or competitive factors.

Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflects expectations of the Company's management, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements of the Company. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information are the following: changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; changes in applicable laws; and compliance with extensive government regulation. This forward-looking information may be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of the Company and market conditions.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information except as required by applicable law.

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Source: Wisr AI Systems Inc.