Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 21, 2026) - Argentina Metals Corp. (TSXV: VLLC) (OTCQB: VLLCF) (FSE: VA5) ("VLLC" or the "Company") announces that it has appointed Independent Trading Group (ITG), Inc. ("ITG") as a market maker for its common shares traded on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV").

The agreement is for an initial term ending on October 31, 2026 and will renew for additional one-month terms unless terminated. The agreement may be terminated by either party with 30 days' notice. There are no performance factors contained in the agreement and ITG will not receive shares or options as compensation. ITG and the Company are unrelated and unaffiliated entities and at the time of the agreement, neither ITG nor its principals have an interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Company.

ITG, as VLLC's market maker, aims to ensure a fair and efficient market for the Company's common shares, adhering to TSXV policies. This involves buying and selling VLLC's shares on the TSXV and other alternative Canadian trading venues. In exchange for these services, ITG will receive a monthly fee of C$5,000 from the Company.

ITG's office address is 33 Yonge Street, Suite 420, Toronto, Ontario, Canada, M5E 1G4 and its principal contact is Chris Kaplan (chriskaplan@itg84.com).

About Argentina Metals Corp.

Argentina Metals Corp. (TSXV: VLLC) (OTCQB: VLLCF) (FSE: VA5) is a Canadian copper exploration company focused on Mendoza Province, Argentina. The Company holds approximately 146,700 hectares across 26 projects, all 100%-owned on a clean-title basis with no private royalties, NSRs, back-in rights or earn-in obligations, other than royalties payable to the Province of Mendoza. Anchored by its flagship Las Estrellas Project, the Company has built an early position in an underexplored part of the Argentine Andes amid the pro-mining reforms reshaping the country's resource sector. For more information, visit our website at www.argentinametals.com.

About Independent Trading Group

Independent Trading Group (ITG), Inc. is a Toronto based CIRO dealer-member that specializes in market making, liquidity provision, agency execution, ultra-low latency connectivity, and bespoke algorithmic trading solutions. Established in 1992, with a focus on market structure, execution and trading, ITG has leveraged its own proprietary technology to deliver high quality liquidity provision and execution services to a broad array of public issuers and institutional investors. For more information, visit our website at www.itg84.com.

Cautionary Statements

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including risks relating to obtaining regulatory approvals, exploration results and general capital markets conditions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's disclosure filings with Canadian securities regulators, which are posted on the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/310685

Source: Argentina Metals Corp.