

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A young American woman has been charged with a terror plot inspired by the Islamic State targeting New York State Capitol.



Jessica Bowie, 35, plotted to deploy an explosive device at the New York State Capitol, with the aim of killing public officials and to destroy 'as much of the building as possible' before fleeing to ISIS-controlled territory in Syria, said Assistant Attorney General for National Security John A. Eisenberg.



Bowie, who is a native of Albany, New York, made her initial appearance Thursday in federal court on charges of attempting to provide material support to ISIS, designated by the U.S. as foreign terrorist organization.



The plot to attack the New York State Capitol was detected and stopped by FBI.



Bowie was arrested with an explosive device in her possession, to blow up the New York State Capitol and New York State Senators.



During investigation, security officials learned that Bowie had intended to conduct the attack before fleeing to Syria to join others in ISIS-controlled territories. She was observed making several visits to the New York State Capitol grounds and taking photographs of the building.



In describing the Capitol building as her target, Bowie said, 'I want to destroy as much of the building as possible and kill the senators while they are meeting. I want them to lose a lot of important documents as well' and 'I want it to affect the American system.'



According to the complaint, Jessica Bowie has expressed anti-American messages online. On one account identified as belonging to Bowie, she said, 'Praise be to Allah for September 11th' and 'When I can migrate, I will poison these infidels.' Further, Bowie recorded and disseminated to others online her 'Bayah,' or formal oath of allegiance to ISIS.



The case is being investigated by the FBI with assistance from the U. S. Secret Service, New York State Police, and Albany Police Department.



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