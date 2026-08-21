

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Qnity Electronics Inc. (Q), a technology solutions provider for the semiconductor industry, on Friday appointed Ken Rizvi as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective October 1.



Rizvi is a semiconductor finance executive with decades of experience leading finance organisations across the industry.



Michael Goss has been serving as interim CFO, will become vice president of Finance and Controllership effective October 1.



On January 16, the company announced that CFO Matt Harbaugh was stepping down for health reasons and appointed Mike Goss as Interim CFO.



In the pre-market trading, Qnity Electronics is 1.33% higher at $135.31 on the New York Stock Exchange.



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