In the Green - Premarket Gainers

RF Acquisition Corp II (RFAI) - up 489% at $75.00 SU Group Holdings Limited (SUGP) - up 46% at $4.04 StablecoinX Inc. (USDE) - up 18% at $4.72 Strive, Inc. (ASST) - up 12% at $18.00 IP Strategy Holdings, Inc. (IPST) - up 11% at $11.48 Strategy Inc (MSTR) - up 10% at $123.71 DeFi Development Corp. (DFDV) - up 10% at $4.16 Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) - up 8% at $247.18 Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (GLSI) - up 8% at $16.51 Forward Industries, Inc. (FWDI) - up 7% at $5.35

In the Red - Premarket Losers

T3 Defense Inc. (DFNS) - down 18% at $20.05 OSI Systems, Inc. (OSIS) - down 15% at $186.47 OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (OPHC) - down 11% at $8.21 Profusa, Inc. (PFSA) - down 11% at $6.76 Apimeds Pharmaceuticals US, Inc. (APUS) - down 10% at $3.93 Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (AVAH) - down 9% at $11.84 Liberty Capital Corporation (GLIBA) - down 8% at $28.09 ZeroStack Corp. (ZSTK) - down 8% at $5.44 ARB IOT Group Limited (ARBB) - down 8% at $4.90 Brand Engagement Network, Inc. (BNAI) - down 6% at $14.27

PLEASANTON (dpa-AFX) - At 7:05 a.m. ET on Friday, premarket trading is seeing notable activity in several stocks, with early price movements signaling potential opportunities before the opening bell. For active traders, premarket trading offers a head start in spotting potential breakouts, reversals, or sharp price swings. These early moves often indicate where momentum may carry into the regular session, making premarket analysis a key part of the trading day.The following stocks are trading higher in Friday's premarket session, recording significant percentage increases:The following stocks are trading lower in Friday's premarket session, showing notable percentage declines:Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX