PLEASANTON (dpa-AFX) - At 7:05 a.m. ET on Friday, premarket trading is seeing notable activity in several stocks, with early price movements signaling potential opportunities before the opening bell. For active traders, premarket trading offers a head start in spotting potential breakouts, reversals, or sharp price swings. These early moves often indicate where momentum may carry into the regular session, making premarket analysis a key part of the trading day.
In the Green - Premarket GainersThe following stocks are trading higher in Friday's premarket session, recording significant percentage increases:
- RF Acquisition Corp II (RFAI) - up 489% at $75.00
- SU Group Holdings Limited (SUGP) - up 46% at $4.04
- StablecoinX Inc. (USDE) - up 18% at $4.72
- Strive, Inc. (ASST) - up 12% at $18.00
- IP Strategy Holdings, Inc. (IPST) - up 11% at $11.48
- Strategy Inc (MSTR) - up 10% at $123.71
- DeFi Development Corp. (DFDV) - up 10% at $4.16
- Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) - up 8% at $247.18
- Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (GLSI) - up 8% at $16.51
- Forward Industries, Inc. (FWDI) - up 7% at $5.35
In the Red - Premarket LosersThe following stocks are trading lower in Friday's premarket session, showing notable percentage declines:
- T3 Defense Inc. (DFNS) - down 18% at $20.05
- OSI Systems, Inc. (OSIS) - down 15% at $186.47
- OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (OPHC) - down 11% at $8.21
- Profusa, Inc. (PFSA) - down 11% at $6.76
- Apimeds Pharmaceuticals US, Inc. (APUS) - down 10% at $3.93
- Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (AVAH) - down 9% at $11.84
- Liberty Capital Corporation (GLIBA) - down 8% at $28.09
- ZeroStack Corp. (ZSTK) - down 8% at $5.44
- ARB IOT Group Limited (ARBB) - down 8% at $4.90
- Brand Engagement Network, Inc. (BNAI) - down 6% at $14.27
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