Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 21, 2026) - Tenet Fintech Group Inc. (CSE: PKK) (OTCID: PKKFF) ("Tenet" or the "Company"), an innovative analytics service provider, owner and operator of the Cubeler Business Hub, today announced that it has retained internationally renowned law firm K&L Gates ("Gates") to advise the Company on all legal matters related to the Company's planned data derived product offerings in China.

Tenet currently gathers daily financial and operating data from Canadian and Chinese registered SMEs on its Cubeler Business Hub platform (www.cubeler.com) through direct APIs links between the platform and the SMEs' accounting software. The Company is planning to use the collected data to provide daily indications of economic activity across various industries in the form of economic indexes, macroeconomic signals and other types of economic insights (the "Data Products"). The Company understands that the composition of any economic index or insight that contain data from Chinese SMEs, whether commercialized in China or abroad, will be subject to Chinese data collection and data privacy regulations. Tenet therefore reached out to Gates to ensure that the Company's Data Products that contain Chinese SME data will comply with Chinese regulations.

Gates (https://www.klgates.com) is widely recognized as one of the top international law firms in the world, regularly ranked as such in legal directories including Chambers & Partners and The Legal 500. With one of the largest legal practices in the Asia Pacific region of any international law firm, Gates is well versed in Chinese legal matters and will help Tenet navigate China's data regulations as the Company continues to work on the composition of its economic indexes in preparation for the launch of its Data Product offerings in the country and in North America.

In addition to advising on the Company's data related matters, Gates will also serve as the new custodian of Tenet's Chinese subsidiaries' chops (company seals). Gates replaces Jiangsu Shenque Law Firm in that regard who had been safeguarding the chops since November 28, 2025, by virtue of a custodian agreement signed with the Company.

Filing of Q2-2026 Financial Results

Tenet also announced that it will file its financial results for the second quarter of 2026 on Wednesday August 26, 2026. A Q&A interview with Tenet CEO, Johnson Joseph, will be arranged following the filings to discuss the results and the Company's outlook for the rest of 2026. More details on the Q&A, including how shareholders can submit their questions to the Company, will be provided in the upcoming news release to announce the Q2-2026 filings.

About Tenet Fintech Group Inc.:

Tenet Fintech Group Inc. is the parent company of a group of innovative financial technology (Fintech) and artificial intelligence (AI) companies. All references to Tenet in this news release, unless explicitly specified, include Tenet and all its subsidiaries. Tenet's subsidiaries offer various analytics and AI-based products and services to businesses, capital markets professionals, government agencies and financial institutions either through or by leveraging data gathered by the Cubeler Business Hub, a global ecosystem where analytics and AI are used to create opportunities and facilitate B2B transactions among its members. Please visit our website at: https://www.tenetfintech.com/.

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Forward-looking information

Certain statements in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements of Tenet to be materially different from the outlook or any future results, performance or achievements implied by such statements. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Important risk factors that could affect the forward-looking statements in this news release are available in the "Risks and Uncertainties" section of Tenet's Management's Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) filed with Canadian securities regulators and available via the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR+) under Tenet's profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers are urged to carefully consider these risks and uncertainties and not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements reflect information as of the date on which they are made. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect future events, changes in circumstances, or changes in beliefs, unless required by applicable securities laws. In the event the Company does update any forward-looking statement, no inference should be made that the Company will make additional updates with respect to that statement, related matters, or any other forward-looking statement.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/310738

Source: Tenet Fintech Group Inc.