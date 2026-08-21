

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Yum! Brands (YUM) announced the appointment of Stephen B. Bratspies to its Board of Directors, effective August 26, 2026. Bratspies most recently served as Chief Executive Officer of HanesBrands, where he also served as a member of the Board of Directors. Bratspies currently serves on the Board of Directors of Target and The Clorox Company.



Prior to joining HanesBrands, Bratspies served as Chief Merchandising Officer at Walmart, where he also held several other senior leadership positions, including Executive Vice President, Food, and Executive Vice President, General Merchandise. Earlier in his career, Bratspies served as Chief Marketing Officer of Specialty Brands, a frozen foods company.



At last close, Yum! Brands stock was trading at $152.33 on NYSE.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News