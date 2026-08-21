RedChip Companies, Inc.: Join Clinch Resources' Live Investor Webinar: Building a Leading U.S. Metallurgical Coal Producer with Near-Term Cash Flow

Learn how Clinch is advancing fully permitted, infrastructure-backed metallurgical coal assets toward production in the Central Appalachian basin

Discover why the Company's low-cost production profile, strategic resource base, and multiple embedded growth opportunities position it for long-term value creation

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / August 21, 2026 / RedChip Companies will host an investor webinar on Wednesday, August 27, 2026, at 4:15 p.m. ET with Clinch Resources Ltd. (TSX:CLCH).

The exclusive event will feature Brett Young, CFO, and Bobby Gaylor, EVP Investor Relations, who will provide an in-depth overview of Clinch's strategy to become a leading U.S. metallurgical coal producer by advancing a portfolio of high-quality, low-cost assets in the Central Appalachian basin. Management will discuss the Company's transition from its first sales announced in July from production at Lanes Branch surface mine to the ramp up of Mine 8 production, highlighting how existing infrastructure and a disciplined development strategy position Clinch to generate cash flow while minimizing execution risk.

The presentation will highlight the Company's flagship ARI project, which hosts approximately 111 million tons of measured and indicated resources, including approximately 22 million tons of proven and probable reserves. Investors will learn how Clinch's operational preparation plant, rail load-out facility, and other existing infrastructure support a capital-efficient path toward targeted annual production exceeding two million tons in 2027 while positioning the Company within the lower quartile of the global metallurgical coal cost curve.

Management will also discuss the favorable long-term outlook for metallurgical coal, driven by its essential role in global steelmaking, tightening supply dynamics, and its designation as a U.S. critical mineral. In addition, the webinar will cover Clinch's complementary growth opportunities, including its ownership interest in JJ Resources, exposure to rare earth element recovery initiatives, and investment in sustainable carbon technologies through Virginia Carbon Products, providing investors with multiple avenues for long-term value creation.

A live question and answer session will follow the presentation.

To register for the free webinar, please visit: https://www.redchip.com/webinar/CLCH/86427547349

Questions can be pre-submitted to CLCH@redchip.com or online during the live event.

About Clinch Resources Ltd.

Clinch Resources Ltd. is a Tennessee-based metallurgical mining company with its corporate office located in Knoxville, Tennessee, and operations in West Virginia. The Company will supply high-quality coking coal to steel-based manufacturing facilities both domestically and seaborne for critical global infrastructure. Clinch is currently opening its first two mines.

About RedChip Companies

RedChip Companies, an Inc. 5000 company, is an international investor relations, media, and research firm focused on microcap and small-cap companies. Founded in 1992 as a small-cap research firm, RedChip gained early recognition for initiating coverage on emerging blue chip companies such as Apple, Starbucks, Daktronics, Winnebago, and Nike. Over the past 34 years, RedChip has evolved into a full-service investor relations and media firm, delivering concrete, measurable results for its clients, which have included U.S. Steel, Perfumania, Cidara Therapeutics, and Celsius Holdings, among others. Our newsletter, Small Stocks, Big Money, is delivered online weekly to 60,000 investors. RedChip has developed the most comprehensive service platform in the industry for microcap and small-cap companies. These services include the following: a worldwide distribution network for its stock research; retail and institutional roadshows in major U.S. cities; outbound marketing to stock brokers, RIAs, institutions, and family offices; a digital media investor relations platform that has generated millions of unique investor views; investor webinars and group calls; a television show, Small Stocks, Big Money, which airs weekly on Bloomberg US and CNBC; TV commercials in local and national markets; corporate and product videos; website design; and traditional investor relation services, which include press release writing, development of investor presentations, quarterly conference call script writing, strategic consulting, capital raising, and more.

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Disclaimer

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Certain statements regarding Clinch Resources ("Clinch") and its business, operations, plans and prospects may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Investors should review Clinch's filings on SEDAR+ for additional information regarding the Company and the risks associated with an investment in its securities.

RedChip Companies, Inc. provides investor relations and media services to Clinch and receives compensation for those services. Visit https://www.redchip.com/legal/disclosures for details. The information regarding Clinch contained in this release has been derived from information provided by Clinch or from publicly available sources. RedChip does not independently verify all such information and makes no representation or warranty as to its accuracy or completeness. Nothing contained herein should be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any security.

Contact:

Dave Gentry

RedChip Companies Inc.

1-407-644-4256 | 1-800-REDCHIP (733-2447)

CLCH@redchip.com

SOURCE: RedChip Companies, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/join-clinch-resources-live-investor-webinar-building-a-leading-u-1210088