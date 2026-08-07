Join host Lyndsay Malchuk on Market Frontlines for an eye-opening conversation with Bobby Gaylor, Executive Vice President of Investor Relations at Clinch Resources Ltd. (TSX: CLCH). While most investors still associate coal with power generation, metallurgical coal has quietly been added to the US critical minerals list-transforming it from a targeted commodity into a protected strategic asset with access to Department of Defense funding. Clinch Resources is the first metallurgical coal IPO in the United States in eight years, and they are already producing from their Lanes Branch surface mine, bringing Mine 8 online, and preparing Mine 3 for production in Q4. With a target of over 2 million tons of production and north of $200 million in EBITDA by the end of 2027, this pure-play met coal producer is also expanding into highly profitable specialty carbon markets through Virginia Carbon Products and its in-house marketing agency Astra Resources. Bobby explains why institutional investors are already catching on, how the company is building a one-stop shop for steelmakers and ferroalloy buyers, and what retail investors still misunderstand about this critical resource. If you are interested in energy security, supply chain independence, or a deeply undervalued segment of the critical minerals space, this is a must-watch.