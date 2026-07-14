Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 13, 2026) - Clinch Resources (TSX: CLCH) is a U.S.-based natural resource company leveraging its extensive coal reserves to supply premium specialty carbon products used in steelmaking, water filtration, defense, aerospace, and advanced manufacturing. By expanding into higher-value specialty carbon markets where supply is limited and demand continues to grow, the company is positioning around a differentiated strategy focused on long-term industrial demand and future cash flow growth.

Clinch Resources (TSX: CLCH)

https://clinchresources.com/investors/

https://www.b-tv.com/post/ceo-clips---clinch-resources-could-specialty-carbon-materials-become-a-strategic-growth-opportunity-btv-60

About BTV - Business Television:

For over 25 years, BTV has been a capital markets focused TV production and Digital Marketing Agency. BTV helps companies increase their brand awareness to a national retail and institutional investor audience, combining unique content creation and major distribution services on top tier networks including Bloomberg, CNBC, FOX Business News and financial sites. The BTV suite of strategic products include: BTV- Business Television Show, CEO Clips, TV Branding Ads, Digital, Lead Gen, Social and Direct Email Marketing Campaigns that reach investors where they research and live on-air and online.

Discover Investment Opportunities!

www.b-tv.com/theagency

About CEO Clips:

CEO Clips - are short company video profiles broadcast to a large audience of investors on TV and 15+ financial sites including Reuters, Yahoo!Finance, and Wall Street Journal.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/305074

Source: BTV Alerts