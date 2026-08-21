

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy has announced a $615 million investment to improve runway and taxiway infrastructure, invest in family-friendly features in terminals, and support critical airfield safety upgrades in airports across 42 states and two territories.



USDOT will fund 238 grants to modernize and reinforce infrastructure at airports nationwide through the Airport Improvement program.



It includes $21.5 million to Midland International Air & Space Port in Texas for runway rehabilitation; $19.5 million to construct a new airport in Noatak, Alaska; $15.3 million to San Diego International Airport for noise mitigation; $8.3 million to Gary/Chicago International Airport in Indiana for a new contract tower; $8 million to Lynchburg Regional Airport in Virginia for a new terminal; $6.3 million to Wilmington International Airport in North Carolina for runway extension; and $2.4 million to Sacramento International Airport in California for new passenger boarding bridges.



'Upgrading our airport infrastructure is part of our work to usher in the Golden Age of Transportation,' said U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy. 'American families deserve state-of-the-art runways, taxiways and infrastructure that will make their travel experience safer, smoother, and more efficient.'



'We're improving safety and efficiency at airports throughout the U.S.,' said FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford. 'We're prioritizing these grants in a time when Americans are traveling more than ever, ensuring we fulfill our promise to transform the passenger travel experience.'



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