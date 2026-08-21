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WKN: A0MWJE | ISIN: US70959W1036 | Ticker-Symbol: UA9
Tradegate
19.08.26 | 13:54
185,00 Euro
-0,54 % -1,00
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
185,00188,0015:23
185,00188,0014:53
PR Newswire
21.08.2026 15:00 Uhr
126 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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New York Stock Exchange: Penske Automotive Sets Scene for Freedom 250 Grand Prix: NYSE Content Update

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on August 21st

  • The Freedom 250 Grand Prix commences this weekend.
    • Representatives from Penske Automotive (NYSE: PAG) and McLaren will join NYSE Live this morning.
    • President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are expected to attend the race.
    • The Freedom 250 Grand Prix marks the first ever NTT INDYCAR series race on the National Mall.
  • Manchester United (NYSE: MANU) representatives will join Taking Stock.
    • Manchester United begins its Premier League season on Saturday at 7:30 AM ET.
    • The club will host a special match screening at Pier 17 in New York City.
  • Investors are tracking the latest bond market movement.
    • The 30-year U.S. Treasury yield reached its highest level since 2007 earlier this week.

Opening Bell
Penske Automotive (NYSE: PAG) celebrates the Freedom 250 Grand Prix in Washington D.C.

Closing Bell
Manchester United (NYSE: MANU) celebrates the start of the Premier League season

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App and check out the NYSE YouTube: TV.NYSE.com and YouTube.com/@NYSEofficial

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/penske-automotive-sets-scene-for-freedom-250-grand-prix-nyse-content-update-302857328.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Achtung, Korrektur!
Die Börsen laufen heiß. Trotz geopolitischer Krisen und steigender Zinsen klettern viele Indizes weiter Richtung Allzeithoch. Doch unter der Oberfläche zeigen sich erste Risse: Der Abverkauf bei Halbleiter-, KI- und Space-Aktien macht deutlich, wie schnell sich die Stimmung drehen kann.

Besonders gefährlich ist die aktuelle Gemengelage aus schwacher Saisonalität, dünner Liquidität in den Sommermonaten und historisch hohen Bewertungen. Selbst vermeintlich sichere Blue Chips sind inzwischen teuer bewertet und damit anfällig für Korrekturen. Gleichzeitig liefern technische Indikatoren erste Warnsignale. So werden viele Rekordstände nicht mehr bestätigt.

Für Anleger steigen die Risiken spürbar. Wer jetzt nicht genauer hinschaut, läuft Gefahr, auf dem falschen Fuß erwischt zu werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir fünf Aktien, bei denen die Abwärtsrisiken besonders hoch sind – und wo sich Gewinnmitnahmen oder sogar Short-Strategien anbieten könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die Korrektur Fahrt aufnimmt!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.