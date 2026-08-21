New York Stock Exchange: Penske Automotive Sets Scene for Freedom 250 Grand Prix: NYSE Content Update

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on August 21st

The Freedom 250 Grand Prix commences this weekend. Representatives from Penske Automotive (NYSE: PAG) and McLaren will join NYSE Live this morning. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are expected to attend the race. The Freedom 250 Grand Prix marks the first ever NTT INDYCAR series race on the National Mall.

Manchester United (NYSE: MANU) representatives will join Taking Stock. Manchester United begins its Premier League season on Saturday at 7:30 AM ET. The club will host a special match screening at Pier 17 in New York City.

Investors are tracking the latest bond market movement. The 30-year U.S. Treasury yield reached its highest level since 2007 earlier this week.



Opening Bell

Penske Automotive (NYSE: PAG) celebrates the Freedom 250 Grand Prix in Washington D.C.

Closing Bell

Manchester United (NYSE: MANU) celebrates the start of the Premier League season

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App and check out the NYSE YouTube: TV.NYSE.com and YouTube.com/@NYSEofficial

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