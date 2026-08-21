New York Stock Exchange: Penske Automotive Sets Scene for Freedom 250 Grand Prix: NYSE Content Update

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.
NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.
Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on August 21st
- The Freedom 250 Grand Prix commences this weekend.
- Representatives from Penske Automotive (NYSE: PAG) and McLaren will join NYSE Live this morning.
- President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are expected to attend the race.
- The Freedom 250 Grand Prix marks the first ever NTT INDYCAR series race on the National Mall.
- Manchester United (NYSE: MANU) representatives will join Taking Stock.
- Manchester United begins its Premier League season on Saturday at 7:30 AM ET.
- The club will host a special match screening at Pier 17 in New York City.
- Investors are tracking the latest bond market movement.
- The 30-year U.S. Treasury yield reached its highest level since 2007 earlier this week.
Opening Bell
Penske Automotive (NYSE: PAG) celebrates the Freedom 250 Grand Prix in Washington D.C.
Closing Bell
Manchester United (NYSE: MANU) celebrates the start of the Premier League season
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