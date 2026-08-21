MicroCloud Hologram Inc. Announces Acquisition of 140,268 MSTR Shares Through Structured Note Investment Product, Continuing Its Strategic Investment in Bitcoin-Related Assets

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLO) (the "Company" or "HOLO"), a technology services provider, today announced that the Company has completed the acquisition of assets through a structured note investment product, obtaining an aggregate of 140,268 shares of MSTR common stock. Based on MSTR's closing price on the previous trading day, the market value of these shares was approximately $15.76 million

The acquisition of the shares resulted from the maturity and settlement of the structured note investment product held by the Company. In accordance with the terms of the product, the Company received the corresponding underlying stock assets upon settlement. The relevant shares have been transferred into the Company's name and will be managed as investment assets on the Company's balance sheet.

The Company stated that, as a publicly traded company with significant exposure to Bitcoin-related assets, MSTR represents an important investment target in the digital asset market. The completion of this investment represents an important step in the Company's strategy of investing in digital asset-related opportunities. Going forward, HOLO will continue to strengthen its investment activities in Bitcoin and related assets. Taking into consideration market conditions, regulatory policies, and the Company's overall financial position, HOLO will prudently optimize its investment portfolio, seek to capture medium- and long-term opportunities in the digital asset sector, and further diversify its asset allocation structure.

At the same time, the Company cautioned that equity-related assets are subject to significant market volatility, and the market value of the assets may fluctuate dynamically with secondary-market conditions. The Company will continue to closely monitor the risks associated with its holdings and, in strict accordance with applicable disclosure requirements, will provide timely updates to the market regarding material developments related to its investments.

About MicroCloud Hologram Inc.

MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLO) is committed to the research and development and application of holographic technology. Its holographic technology services include holographic light detection and ranging (LiDAR) solutions based on holographic technology, holographic LiDAR point cloud algorithm architecture design, technical holographic imaging solutions, holographic LiDAR sensor chip design, and holographic vehicle intelligent vision technology, providing services to customers offering holographic advanced driving assistance systems (ADAS). MicroCloud Hologram Inc. provides holographic technology services to global customers. MicroCloud Hologram Inc. also provides holographic digital twin technology services and owns proprietary holographic digital twin technology resource libraries. Its holographic digital twin technology resource library utilizes a combination of holographic digital twin software, digital content, space data-driven data science, holographic digital cloud algorithms, and holographic 3D capture technology to capture shapes and objects in 3D holographic form. MicroCloud Hologram Inc. focuses on developments such as quantum computing and quantum holography, with cash reserves exceeding 3 billion RMB, and plans to invest more than 400 million in USD from the cash reserves to engage in blockchain development, quantum computing technology development, quantum holography technology development, and derivatives and technology development in frontier technology fields such as artificial intelligence AR. MicroCloud Hologram Inc.'s goal is to become a global leading quantum holography and quantum computing technology company.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as "may," "will," "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate," or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development; product and service demand and acceptance; changes in technology; economic conditions; reputation and brand; the impact of competition and pricing; government regulations; fluctuations in general economic; financial condition and results of operations; the expected growth of the holographic industry and business conditions in China and the international markets the Company plans to serve and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including the Company's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and current report on Form 6-K and its subsequent filings. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

Contacts

MicroCloud Hologram Inc.

Email: IR@mcvrar.com