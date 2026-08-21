Vancouver, British Columbia and Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - August 21, 2026) - Fairchild Gold Corp. (TSXV: FAIR) (OTCQB: FCHDF) ("Fairchild" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an exploration update on its Nevada Titan Project in the historic Goodsprings Mining District of southern Nevada, where independent geophysical interpretation has materially advanced the Company's drill-targeting strategy and identified five priority exploration targets for further refinement prior to drill testing.

The recently completed integrated interpretation, prepared for Fairchild by independent geophysical consultant Wave Geophysics, LLC, combined multiple geological, geochemical and geophysical datasets, including regional geology, soil and rock geochemistry, high-resolution UAV magnetics, CSAMT resistivity, legacy Titan-24 induced polarization/resistivity data and regional gravity and magnetic information.

The work represents an important step in Fairchild's ongoing effort to answer what management believes is the central geological question at Nevada Titan:

What was the source of the extensive high-grade copper and polymetallic mineralization historically mined across the Goodsprings district?

Fairchild's exploration model is that the numerous historical mines, workings and mineralized occurrences observed across the district may represent near-surface expressions of a much larger concealed mineralizing system.

The latest independent geophysical work provides additional technical support for that hypothesis.

Three-dimensional magnetic susceptibility modelling has identified a large, deep, low-susceptibility body interpreted as a possible porphyritic intrusion, while integrated resistivity, chargeability and geochemical datasets have defined several areas where multiple independent exploration indicators overlap.

Five priority targets have now been identified, with Targets 1 and 2 emerging as the highest priority areas for continued refinement and potential Phase 1 drilling.

Nevada Titan Priority Exploration Targets





Figure 1. Nevada Titan target summary map showing the five exploration priority target areas (1 to 5). Source: Wave Geophysics integrated interpretation summary, July 2, 2026.

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Data Integration and Geophysical Results

The interpretation incorporated multiple complementary datasets:

regional geological compilations

soil and rock geochemistry

mineral occurrence databases

UAV magnetic survey

CSAMT survey

legacy Titan-24 IPRES survey

regional gravity and magnetic datasets

The UAV magnetic survey provided significantly higher-resolution information than available regional datasets. Three-dimensional magnetic susceptibility modeling identified a large, deep, low-susceptibility body interpreted as a possible porphyritic intrusion. This feature represents one of the most significant exploration indicators identified during the study.

Two-dimensional CSAMT section models and 2D IPRES plan horizontal depth slices were gridded into 3D volumes that characterize resistivity and chargeability patterns within the survey areas. These physical-property volumes reveal several zones where elevated resistivity and chargeability coincide spatially with anomalous geochemistry and favorable geological settings. Such relationships are commonly associated with mineralized hydrothermal systems and provide an effective framework for exploration targeting.

Priority Exploration Targets

Target 1

elevated copper values in both soil and rock samples;

strong and coincident chargeability and resistivity anomalies; and

a position directly above the large low-susceptibility body interpreted as a possible intrusive center.

Target 2

elevated copper values in rock samples, including exoskarn;

coincident chargeability and resistivity anomalies; and

a position above what has been interpreted as a possible intrusive apophysis extending from the larger concealed intrusive body.

Three additional priority targets have also been identified.

Targets 3 and 4 are principally defined by strong chargeability and resistivity responses and will require additional geological refinement, while Target 5 is supported by anomalous copper geochemistry in both soils and rocks.

Careful Target Selection Before Drilling

Fairchild believes that the importance of disciplined drill-target selection cannot be overstated at Nevada Titan.

The exploration objective is not to test a single isolated anomaly or historical mine. The Company is attempting to understand a large and geologically complex mineralized district and to determine whether the widespread historical copper mineralization may ultimately be related to a much larger concealed intrusive or porphyry-related system.

As a result, management intends to continue refining the highest priority targets before committing the Company to its first drill campaign.

Current recommendations include additional geological mapping within the identified target areas, acquisition and integration of historical Fugro airborne magnetic, radiometric and electromagnetic data where available, retrieval of the original Titan-24 datasets from Quantec Geoscience, and further integration of these datasets into a comprehensive three-dimensional exploration model.

The objective is to rank and position the initial drill holes so that they test the most compelling combinations of geology, copper geochemistry and geophysical response.

The Nevada Titan Exploration Thesis

Nevada Titan is located approximately 35 kilometers southwest of Las Vegas in Nevada's historic Goodsprings Mining District, an area with a long history of copper and polymetallic mining and excellent infrastructure, including road access, nearby power and available water sources.

The district is characterized by extensive carbonate host rocks cut by intrusive granitic plutons, dikes and sills, with widespread dolomitization, marble and skarn development.

Historical mineralization across the district includes copper, gold, silver, zinc and lead.

While no major porphyry system has yet been formally identified at Nevada Titan, the spatial relationship between intrusive rocks, alteration and historically skarnified, mineralized areas has long suggested the possibility of a genetic relationship between the known mineral occurrences and a concealed intrusive center.

The new integrated interpretation materially strengthens this exploration model by identifying a large deep intrusive feature and multiple overlapping geochemical and geophysical anomalies above and around it.

Wave Geophysics concluded that the integrated datasets provide compelling evidence for a large concealed intrusive system capable of generating multiple styles of mineralization and that the project now contains multiple drill-worthy targets.

Management Commentary

"At Nevada Titan, we are not simply looking for another small occurrence of the mineralization that was mined historically across the district. We are trying to understand what created it," said Nikolas Perrault, CFA, Executive Chairman of Fairchild Gold.



"For more than a century, miners exploited numerous high-grade copper and polymetallic occurrences at or near surface throughout the Goodsprings district. Our exploration thesis is that these occurrences may represent the peripheral or upper-level expression of a much larger mineralizing system at depth."



"The identification through independent geophysical modelling of a large concealed body interpreted as a possible porphyritic intrusion, together with coincident copper geochemistry, chargeability and resistivity anomalies, is exactly the type of convergence we have been working toward," said Luis Martins, President and CEO of Fairchild Gold. "This is also why we believe careful drill targeting is so important. A project with this type of potential deserves a disciplined approach. Our objective is to integrate every available piece of geological and geophysical information before positioning the initial drill holes. If the geological model proves correct, the prize we are pursuing is not simply another historical style mine, but the potentially much larger mineralizing system that may have generated the district's widespread high-grade copper mineralization."

Advancing Towards Phase 1 Drilling

Fairchild will now continue working with its geological and geophysical advisers to further refine the five identified targets and establish a final priority ranking.

Fairchild will focus particular attention on Targets 1 and 2, where the convergence of copper geochemistry, chargeability, resistivity and interpreted intrusive features currently provides the strongest technical basis for initial drill testing.

The Company expects this work will lead to the final design of a Phase 1 drill program at Nevada Titan.

Additional information regarding the target-selection process, final drill priorities and proposed drilling program will be communicated as the work progresses.

Qualified Person Statement

Richard R. Redfern, M.S., C.P.G. No. 10717, an independent Consulting Geologist for Fairchild and a "qualified person" as defined in NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this news release.

About Fairchild Gold Corp.

Fairchild Gold Corp. is a Nevada-focused mineral exploration and development company with a portfolio of three complementary assets: Nevada Titan, Golden Arrow and Carlin Queen.

Nevada Titan is Fairchild's flagship high-impact copper-gold exploration project in the historic Goodsprings Mining District of southern Nevada.

Golden Arrow provides Fairchild with an established open-pit gold-silver resource within the prolific Walker Lane mineral belt, while Carlin Queen provides additional gold-silver exploration exposure near the intersection of the Carlin and Midas-Hollister mineral trends.

Fairchild's strategy is to build a significant Nevada-focused exploration and development platform combining established resources with opportunities for major new discoveries.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain information contained in this news release constitutes "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking information"). Without limiting the foregoing, such forward-looking information includes statements regarding the potential of its properties and strategic plans, including future exploration and development plans and results, and corporate and technical objectives. In this news release, words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "estimate" and similar words and the negative form thereof are used to identify forward-looking information. Forward-looking information should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether, or the times at or by which, such future performance will be achieved. Forward-looking information is based on information available at the time and/or the Company management's good faith belief with respect to future events and is subject to known or unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other unpredictable factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. For additional information with respect to these and other factors and assumptions underlying the forward-looking information made in this news release, see the Company's most recent Management's Discussion and Analysis and financial statements and other documents filed by the Company with the Canadian securities commissions and the discussion of risk factors set out therein. Such documents are available at www.sedarplus.ca under the Company's profile and on the Company's website, https://fairchildgold.com/. The forward-looking information set forth herein reflects the Company's expectations as at the date of this news release and is subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

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Source: Fairchild Gold Corp.