AI-assisted mineral and alteration mapping will provide an independent property-wide exploration layer across underexplored ground beyond the known Gold Coin and Hidden Hill deposits.

Vancouver, British Columbia and Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2026) - Fairchild Gold Corp. (TSXV: FAIR) (FSE: Y4Y) (OTCQB: FCHDF) ("Fairchild" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has engaged TerraEye to undertake a property-wide satellite-based spectral mapping and structural interpretation program at the Company's 100%-owned Golden Arrow Gold-Silver Project, located approximately 35 miles east of Tonopah in Nye County, Nevada.

The program is designed to provide a broad, objective first-pass assessment of surface mineralogical and alteration signatures across the entire Golden Arrow property, with particular emphasis on underexplored areas outside the known Gold Coin and Hidden Hill deposits and around the past-producing mine workings on the property. TerraEye will integrate satellite spectral analysis, image enhancement, structural lineament interpretation and AI-assisted pattern recognition to identify areas believed to warrant geological review and field follow-up. When integrated with Fairchild's geological, geochemical, and geophysical datasets, these surface and structural indicators may also help refine interpretation of concealed or partially covered mineralized systems, extensions of known old mine workings, and the subsurface gold-silver mining targets that they may represent.

Program Highlights

Property-wide spectral mineral and alteration mapping has been designed to evaluate exploration and mining potential beyond the two known gold-silver resource centers and the historical old mine workings that are peripheral to the two potentially surface-mineable open pit resource body targets.

Structural and lineament interpretation across the broader Golden Arrow district on the property, including areas that have received comparatively limited modern exploration.

Integration of TerraEye outputs with Fairchild's existing imagery, geological, geochemical, geophysical and historical-workings datasets to refine surface targets and help prioritize concealed or partially covered exploration opportunities.

Exportable GeoTIFF layers and integrated target maps to support subsequent field validation and exploration prioritization.

Final technical report currently scheduled for delivery in late October 2026.

Golden Arrow: Established Resource Base, Broader Exploration Opportunity

Golden Arrow hosts a current NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate, as indicated in the technical report dated April 23, 2026, at the drilling-defined Gold Coin and Hidden Hill Au-Ag deposits of approximately 295,000 ounces of gold and 4.36 million ounces of silver in the measured and indicated categories, with additional inferred resources. More than 61,000 metres of historical drilling has been completed on the project since the early 1980s, with the majority of that work concentrated in the two known deposit centers.

Beyond those established hotspot centers, numerous historic Au-Ag prospects and small mine workings occur peripheral to Gold Coin and Hidden Hill, across the broader property. Fairchild believes this combination - an established resource, extensive historical drilling concentrated in defined areas, and a much larger surrounding property containing historic mines but extensive comparatively underexplored ground - creates a superb opportunity to apply modern, property-scale targeting methods before designing the next drilling program to expand the known gold-silver resource.

"Golden Arrow already provides Fairchild with an established gold-silver resource and more than 61 kilometres of historical drilling, but the strategic opportunity extends well beyond Gold Coin and Hidden Hill. Much of the historical work was concentrated around those two known gold-silver resource centers, while the broader property contains numerous old mine workings, mineral-host structural features, and areas that have never been evaluated with today's exploration tools.



Our objective is to step back and look at Golden Arrow as one mineralized district rather than simply as two known deposits. TerraEye gives us an independent, property-wide layer that can help identify alteration patterns and structural relationships that may not be obvious from conventional datasets alone. We will then integrate those results with the geology, historical work and other exploration data to determine where the next drillholes should be to expand the known gold-silver resource."

- Nikolas Perrault, CFA, Executive Chairman, Fairchild Gold Corp.

Geological Context and Program Scope

The known Golden Arrow gold-silver deposits are hosted by volcanic and volcaniclastic rocks, and are characterized by epithermal gold-silver mineralization exposed at the surface. The property also includes a broader range of geological and mineral target settings outside the principal Au-Ag deposit areas. The TerraEye spectral imagery program is intentionally being applied across the full property rather than being constrained to the alteration model developed around Gold Coin and Hidden Hill resource bodies.

The analysis will examine spectral signatures, alteration patterns, image-enhanced structural features and lineaments across exposed and in partially covered terrain. Particular attention will be given to areas that have historically received less systematic exploration, including the eastern uplands, southern structural domains, gravel- and wash-covered areas, and zones surrounding scattered the numerous historic workings that locally host high-grade gold-silver mineralization that was mined early in the 20th century but never followed up by modern exploration. Although the satellite imagery data principally characterizes surface and near-surface responses, their integration with structural interpretation and Fairchild's existing large geological and geophysical database information will assist in developing a more complete view of potential mineralized trends that may continue beneath cover and to define drilling targets.

TerraEye's outputs will then be compared with Fairchild's available geological, geochemical and geophysical datasets and with the spatial distribution of historic workings. The objective is to identify areas where multiple independent indicators converge, strengthen interpretation of the broader structural and alteration architecture, and help prioritize both for surface follow-up and potential subsurface exploration targets for subsequent geological and drilling investigation.

TerraEye Commentary

"The value of property-wide spectral analysis is that it gives the exploration team a consistent view across the entire project before field priorities are narrowed. At Golden Arrow, that means evaluating the established deposit areas, historic workings, underexplored terrain and structural framework using the same analytical approach. By integrating those surface signatures with structural interpretation and Fairchild's existing geological and geophysical datasets, we can help the team identify patterns that may extend beneath cover and focus the next stage of exploration." - Marek Wilgucki, CEO, TerraEye

Deliverables and Timing

The program is expected to deliver property-wide mine workings, mineral occurrence and alteration maps, structural and lineament interpretations, integrated Au-Ag target maps and a 43-101 compliant technical report describing methods, results and geological interpretation. Lithological mapping is not part of the current scope. Exportable GeoTIFF layers will be accessible through the TerraEye web application.

The final report is currently scheduled for late October 2026. Fairchild intends to use the results to refine its broader exploration target inventory at Golden Arrow and to prioritize areas for subsequent field investigation and drilling.

Qualified Person Statement

Richard R. Redfern, M.S., C.P.G. No. 10717, an independent Consulting Geologist for Fairchild and a "qualified person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this news release.

About Fairchild Gold Corp.

Fairchild Gold Corp. is a Nevada-focused mineral exploration and development company with a portfolio of three complementary assets: Nevada Titan, Golden Arrow and Carlin Queen.

Golden Arrow provides Fairchild with an established open-pit-oriented gold-silver resource within Nevada's prolific Walker Lane mineral belt. Nevada Titan is the Company's high-impact porphyry copper-gold-silver-antimony exploration project in the historic Goodsprings Mining District of southern Nevada. Carlin Queen provides additional epithermal gold-silver exploration exposure near the intersection of the Carlin and Midas-Hollister mineral trends. It is situated adjacent to the northern boundary of the Hollister Mine complex of Hecla Mining Company, which is current drilling and evaluating Hollister for re-opening of this mine that has been on care-and-maintenance.

Fairchild's strategy is to build a significant Nevada-focused exploration and development platform combining established resources with opportunities for major new discoveries.

About TerraEye

TerraEye is an AI-driven mineral exploration technology company specializing in satellite-based spectral analysis. Its platform integrates hyperspectral and multispectral satellite data with image enhancement, structural interpretation and AI-assisted analysis to support mineral exploration targeting. TerraEye is based in Wroclaw, Poland.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Nikolas Perrault, CFA

Executive Chairman

Fairchild Gold Corp.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain information contained in this news release constitutes "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking information"). Without limiting the foregoing, such forward-looking information includes statements regarding the potential of its properties and strategic plans, including future exploration and development plans and results, and corporate and technical objectives. In this news release, words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "estimate" and similar words and the negative form thereof are used to identify forward-looking information. Forward-looking information should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether, or the times at or by which, such future performance will be achieved, the deadline to complete a new technical report will be met, and the program scope will be accomplished. Forward-looking information is based on information available at the time and/or the Company management's good faith belief with respect to future events and is subject to known or unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other unpredictable factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. For additional information with respect to these and other factors and assumptions underlying the forward-looking information made in this news release, see the Company's most recent Management's Discussion and Analysis and financial statements and other documents filed by the Company with the Canadian securities commissions and the discussion of risk factors set out therein. Such documents are available at www.sedarplus.ca under the Company's profile and on the Company's website, https://fairchildgold.com/. The forward-looking information set forth herein reflects the Company's expectations as at the date of this news release and is subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

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