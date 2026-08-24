Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 25.08.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
NurExone Biologic: Der CEO legt die Karten auf den Tisch!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CRZT | ISIN: FR0013333077 | Ticker-Symbol: 0JZ
Stuttgart
25.08.26 | 09:25
6,460 Euro
+8,39 % +0,500
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CARVOLIX SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CARVOLIX SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,8206,90009:43
6,8006,90009:43
Dow Jones News
24.08.2026 19:03 Uhr
442 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(2)

Carvolix SA: Truffle Carvolix Elysée - Franco-Saudi Medical Cooperation

DJ Truffle Carvolix Elysée - Franco-Saudi Medical Cooperation. 

Affluent Medical 
Truffle Carvolix Elysée - Franco-Saudi Medical Cooperation. 
24-Aug-2026 / 18:30 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

On the occasion of the visit of His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed BIN SALMAN BIN ABDULAZIZ AL-SAUD, Crown Prince and 
Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to France, per the invitation by French President Emmanuel Macron, launch 
of SAF-MD and signing of a Saudi-French medical cooperation agreement 

A bilateral program strengthening exchanges in interventional cardiology and cardiac and vascular surgery between 
renowned French and Saudi cardiology centers 
 
. Truffle Capital, Carvolix SA and Carvolix Saudi LLC announce the launch of the SAF-MD Saudi-French Medical Exchange 
and Cooperation Program and the signing of the agreement establishing SAF-MD. 
 
. Co-chaired by Professor Stéphan Haulon and Dr Mirvat Alasnag, SAF-MD will promote reciprocal exchanges between Saudi 
and French cardiologists and cardiac surgeons. 
 
. The programme will focus on training and professional immersion, together with scientific exchanges on complex 
cardiovascular and neurovascular procedures, using artificial intelligence and robotics. 
 
. Philippe Pouletty, M.D., founder of Carvolix and CEO of Truffle Capital, attends this Monday evening the official 
dinner hosted at the Élysée Palace by the French President, Emmanuel Macron in honor of His Royal Highness the Crown 
Prince of Saudi Arabia.

Paris / Riyadh, 24 August 2026 - On the occasion of the visit to France of His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed BIN SALMAN BIN ABDULAZIZ AL-SAUD, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Truffle Capital, Carvolix SA and Carvolix Saudi LLC jointly announce the launch of the SAF-MD Saudi-French Medical Exchange and Cooperation Program and the signing of a cooperation agreement between the three entities.

Established with the co-chairmanship of Professor Stéphan Haulon, French vascular and endovascular surgeon, former Chairman of the European Society for Vascular Surgery, and Dr Mirvat Alasnag, Saudi Interventional cardiologist, Director of research and cardiac catheterization laboratories, board member of the National Heart Center at the Saudi Health Council, SAF-MD creates a structured framework for exchanges between Saudi and French physicians, fostering the transfer of expertise, the sharing of medical practices and the development of lasting medical and scientific cooperation.

The programme supports the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030, which places healthcare transformation and talent development among its core priorities. For France, it provides a platform to strengthen the international reach of its medical and scientific expertise and build lasting partnerships with Saudi counterparts. More broadly, SAF-MD draws on the excellence of both countries' medical teams and their shared ambition to improve patient care.

A reciprocal program

SAF-MD is being launched for an initial three-year period, renewable by mutual agreement. It will provide a framework for exchanges and advanced training programmes expected to range from six months to two years.

Saudi cardiologists and surgeons may be hosted by participating institutions in France. In return, French physicians may undertake periods of training, observation or professional immersion in Saudi Arabia.

The programme will cover interventional cardiology, cardiac and vascular surgery, heart valve replacement, and the emergency management of strokes and other neurovascular conditions.

As part of its educational and scientific remit, SAF-MD will also explore the use of artificial intelligence and robotics in complex cardiovascular and neurovascular procedures, including technologies developed by Carvolix.

The cooperation will also facilitate the study and development of Saudi-French research projects and clinical trials.

This initiative also accompanies the creation of Carvolix Saudi LLC to potentially build a state-of-the-art MedTech manufacturing facility in Saudi Arabia serving the Saudi, European, Asian and potentially North American markets. Carvolix is backed by strategic shareholders, including Truffle Capital and Edwards Lifesciences (minority shareholder). 

Philippe Pouletty, M.D. 
 
Founder of Carvolix, Chief Executive Officer of Truffle Capital, on his attendance this Monday evening at the official 
dinner hosted at the Élysée Palace by French President Emmanuel Macron in honour of His Royal Highness the Crown Prince 
of Saudi Arabia. 
 
"Our ambition is to use artificial intelligence and robotics to help make complex cardiovascular and neurovascular 
procedures more accessible, reproducible and progressively more autonomous. SAF-MD will enable the exchange of 
expertise required to support that ambition. The creation of Carvolix Saudi LLC with a view to constructing a 
state-of-the-art MedTech manufacturing facility in Saudi Arabia serving the Saudi, European, Asian and potentially 
North American markets represents a major industrial extension of this vision." 
Sébastien Ladet 
 
Chief Executive Officer of Carvolix. 
 
"This cutting-edge clinical cooperation will strengthen our Franco-Saudi ties for the short and long term, with 
potentially significant human and financial resources." 
H.E. Patrick Maisonnave 
 
Ambassador of France to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia 
 
"SAF-MD is a welcome contribution to the growing cooperation between France and Saudi Arabia in healthcare. By 
strengthening links between medical communities, supporting talent development and fostering innovation, this 
initiative is fully consistent with the ambitions of Saudi Vision 2030 and our shared interest in advancing healthcare 
outcomes." 
Dr Mirvat Alasnag 
 
Interventional cardiologist, Editor-in-Chief of the Saudi Medical Journal, Board Member of the National Heart Center at 
the Saudi Health Council, Director of Research and Cardiac Catheterization Laboratories at King Fahd Armed Forces 
Hospital in Jeddah, and the first female interventional cardiologist in the Gulf region, Co-Chair of SAF-MD 
 
"Medical exchanges are most valuable when they are reciprocal. SAF-MD recognises the depth of both Saudi and French 
expertise and will enable our physicians to learn from one another, strengthen their practice and advance innovation 
focused on patients' needs." 
Professor Stéphan Haulon 
 
Vascular and endovascular surgeon, Head of Aortic and Vascular Surgery at Hôpital Marie-Lannelongue, former Chairman of 
the European Society for Vascular Surgery, Co-Chair of SAF-MD 
 
"SAF-MD provides a concrete, reciprocal and rigorous framework for medical cooperation between France and Saudi Arabia. 
Sharing best practices, particularly in complex cardiovascular procedures, will help train a new generation of 
physicians and advance our disciplines for the benefit of patients."

About Carvolix

Carvolix is a French medical technology company at the commercial and clinical stages, founded by Truffle Capital (which also founded Europe's leading biotechnology company, ranked third worldwide), with the ambition of becoming a global leader in the interventional treatment of heart disease and stroke. Carvolix develops novel AI-powered mini-robots and biomimetic heart valves for interventional cardiologists. According to the Truffle 10 MedTech Index, Carvolix ranks first in Europe and fifth worldwide. For more information: www.carvolix.eu

About Carvolix Saudi LLC

Carvolix Saudi LLC is the Saudi subsidiary wholly owned by Carvolix SA. It is intended to support the development of Carvolix's medical, scientific and industrial cooperation activities in Saudi Arabia in accordance with applicable regulatory frameworks. It has been created with a view to potentially constructing a state-of-the-art MedTech manufacturing facility in Saudi Arabia serving the Saudi, European, Asian and North American markets.

About Truffle Capital

Founded in 2001, Truffle Capital is an independent European venture capital firm specialising in disruptive technologies in the life sciences (MedTech and Biotech) and information technology (Fintech and Insurtech) sectors. Truffle Capital's mission is to support the creation and development of innovative companies capable of becoming the leaders of tomorrow. It notably founded Abivax (market capitalisation: USUSD11 billion).

Led by Philippe Pouletty, M.D. and Bernard-Louis Roques, co-founders and co-CEOs, Truffle Capital manages EUR500 million in assets. The firm has raised more than EUR1.2 billion since inception and has backed more than 124 companies in life sciences and digital technology sectors. For more information, visit www.truffle.com

Contacts 

SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN 
CARVOLIX               Financial communication / Financial press relations 
Sébastien LADET           Ghislaine GASPARETTO / Jennifer JULLIA 
CEO                 +33 (0)6 85 36 76 81 / +33 (0)6 02 08 45 49 
investor@carvolix.eu         ghislaine.gasparetto@seitosei-actifin.com / 
                   jennifer.jullia@seitosei-actifin.com 
 
 
PRIMATICE - Media relations France  MC SERVICES AG - Media relations Europe 
Thomas ROBOREL de CLIMENS      Maximilian SCHUR / Julia BITTNER 
+33 (0)6 78 12 97 95         +49 (0)211 529252 20 / +49 (0)211 529252 28 
thomasdeclimens@primatice.com    carvolix@mc-services.eu 
 
Truffle Capital 
+33 (0)1 82 28 46 00 

contact@truffle.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file

File: Truffle Carvolix Elysée - Franco-Saudi Medical Cooperation 

=------------------------------------------------------------------ 
Language:    English 
Company:     Affluent Medical 
         320 avenue Archimède, Les pléiades III Bâtiment B 
         13100 Aix en Provence France 
         France 
Phone:      +33 4 42 95 12 20 
E-mail:     jerome.geoffroy@affluentmedical.com 
Internet:    https://www.affluentmedical.com/ 
ISIN:      FR0013333077 
Euronext Ticker: AFME 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   2387802 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2387802 24-Aug-2026 CET/CEST

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2387802&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 24, 2026 12:30 ET (16:30 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
Achtung, Korrektur!
Die Börsen laufen heiß. Trotz geopolitischer Krisen und steigender Zinsen klettern viele Indizes weiter Richtung Allzeithoch. Doch unter der Oberfläche zeigen sich erste Risse: Der Abverkauf bei Halbleiter-, KI- und Space-Aktien macht deutlich, wie schnell sich die Stimmung drehen kann.

Besonders gefährlich ist die aktuelle Gemengelage aus schwacher Saisonalität, dünner Liquidität in den Sommermonaten und historisch hohen Bewertungen. Selbst vermeintlich sichere Blue Chips sind inzwischen teuer bewertet und damit anfällig für Korrekturen. Gleichzeitig liefern technische Indikatoren erste Warnsignale. So werden viele Rekordstände nicht mehr bestätigt.

Für Anleger steigen die Risiken spürbar. Wer jetzt nicht genauer hinschaut, läuft Gefahr, auf dem falschen Fuß erwischt zu werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir fünf Aktien, bei denen die Abwärtsrisiken besonders hoch sind – und wo sich Gewinnmitnahmen oder sogar Short-Strategien anbieten könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die Korrektur Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.