Carvolix SA: Truffle Carvolix Elysée - Franco-Saudi Medical Cooperation

DJ Truffle Carvolix Elysée - Franco-Saudi Medical Cooperation.

Affluent Medical Truffle Carvolix Elysée - Franco-Saudi Medical Cooperation. 24-Aug-2026 / 18:30 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- On the occasion of the visit of His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed BIN SALMAN BIN ABDULAZIZ AL-SAUD, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to France, per the invitation by French President Emmanuel Macron, launch of SAF-MD and signing of a Saudi-French medical cooperation agreement A bilateral program strengthening exchanges in interventional cardiology and cardiac and vascular surgery between renowned French and Saudi cardiology centers . Truffle Capital, Carvolix SA and Carvolix Saudi LLC announce the launch of the SAF-MD Saudi-French Medical Exchange and Cooperation Program and the signing of the agreement establishing SAF-MD. . Co-chaired by Professor Stéphan Haulon and Dr Mirvat Alasnag, SAF-MD will promote reciprocal exchanges between Saudi and French cardiologists and cardiac surgeons. . The programme will focus on training and professional immersion, together with scientific exchanges on complex cardiovascular and neurovascular procedures, using artificial intelligence and robotics. . Philippe Pouletty, M.D., founder of Carvolix and CEO of Truffle Capital, attends this Monday evening the official dinner hosted at the Élysée Palace by the French President, Emmanuel Macron in honor of His Royal Highness the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia.

Paris / Riyadh, 24 August 2026 - On the occasion of the visit to France of His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed BIN SALMAN BIN ABDULAZIZ AL-SAUD, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Truffle Capital, Carvolix SA and Carvolix Saudi LLC jointly announce the launch of the SAF-MD Saudi-French Medical Exchange and Cooperation Program and the signing of a cooperation agreement between the three entities.

Established with the co-chairmanship of Professor Stéphan Haulon, French vascular and endovascular surgeon, former Chairman of the European Society for Vascular Surgery, and Dr Mirvat Alasnag, Saudi Interventional cardiologist, Director of research and cardiac catheterization laboratories, board member of the National Heart Center at the Saudi Health Council, SAF-MD creates a structured framework for exchanges between Saudi and French physicians, fostering the transfer of expertise, the sharing of medical practices and the development of lasting medical and scientific cooperation.

The programme supports the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030, which places healthcare transformation and talent development among its core priorities. For France, it provides a platform to strengthen the international reach of its medical and scientific expertise and build lasting partnerships with Saudi counterparts. More broadly, SAF-MD draws on the excellence of both countries' medical teams and their shared ambition to improve patient care.

A reciprocal program

SAF-MD is being launched for an initial three-year period, renewable by mutual agreement. It will provide a framework for exchanges and advanced training programmes expected to range from six months to two years.

Saudi cardiologists and surgeons may be hosted by participating institutions in France. In return, French physicians may undertake periods of training, observation or professional immersion in Saudi Arabia.

The programme will cover interventional cardiology, cardiac and vascular surgery, heart valve replacement, and the emergency management of strokes and other neurovascular conditions.

As part of its educational and scientific remit, SAF-MD will also explore the use of artificial intelligence and robotics in complex cardiovascular and neurovascular procedures, including technologies developed by Carvolix.

The cooperation will also facilitate the study and development of Saudi-French research projects and clinical trials.

This initiative also accompanies the creation of Carvolix Saudi LLC to potentially build a state-of-the-art MedTech manufacturing facility in Saudi Arabia serving the Saudi, European, Asian and potentially North American markets. Carvolix is backed by strategic shareholders, including Truffle Capital and Edwards Lifesciences (minority shareholder).

Philippe Pouletty, M.D. Founder of Carvolix, Chief Executive Officer of Truffle Capital, on his attendance this Monday evening at the official dinner hosted at the Élysée Palace by French President Emmanuel Macron in honour of His Royal Highness the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia. "Our ambition is to use artificial intelligence and robotics to help make complex cardiovascular and neurovascular procedures more accessible, reproducible and progressively more autonomous. SAF-MD will enable the exchange of expertise required to support that ambition. The creation of Carvolix Saudi LLC with a view to constructing a state-of-the-art MedTech manufacturing facility in Saudi Arabia serving the Saudi, European, Asian and potentially North American markets represents a major industrial extension of this vision." Sébastien Ladet Chief Executive Officer of Carvolix. "This cutting-edge clinical cooperation will strengthen our Franco-Saudi ties for the short and long term, with potentially significant human and financial resources." H.E. Patrick Maisonnave Ambassador of France to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia "SAF-MD is a welcome contribution to the growing cooperation between France and Saudi Arabia in healthcare. By strengthening links between medical communities, supporting talent development and fostering innovation, this initiative is fully consistent with the ambitions of Saudi Vision 2030 and our shared interest in advancing healthcare outcomes." Dr Mirvat Alasnag Interventional cardiologist, Editor-in-Chief of the Saudi Medical Journal, Board Member of the National Heart Center at the Saudi Health Council, Director of Research and Cardiac Catheterization Laboratories at King Fahd Armed Forces Hospital in Jeddah, and the first female interventional cardiologist in the Gulf region, Co-Chair of SAF-MD "Medical exchanges are most valuable when they are reciprocal. SAF-MD recognises the depth of both Saudi and French expertise and will enable our physicians to learn from one another, strengthen their practice and advance innovation focused on patients' needs." Professor Stéphan Haulon Vascular and endovascular surgeon, Head of Aortic and Vascular Surgery at Hôpital Marie-Lannelongue, former Chairman of the European Society for Vascular Surgery, Co-Chair of SAF-MD "SAF-MD provides a concrete, reciprocal and rigorous framework for medical cooperation between France and Saudi Arabia. Sharing best practices, particularly in complex cardiovascular procedures, will help train a new generation of physicians and advance our disciplines for the benefit of patients."

About Carvolix

Carvolix is a French medical technology company at the commercial and clinical stages, founded by Truffle Capital (which also founded Europe's leading biotechnology company, ranked third worldwide), with the ambition of becoming a global leader in the interventional treatment of heart disease and stroke. Carvolix develops novel AI-powered mini-robots and biomimetic heart valves for interventional cardiologists. According to the Truffle 10 MedTech Index, Carvolix ranks first in Europe and fifth worldwide. For more information: www.carvolix.eu

About Carvolix Saudi LLC

Carvolix Saudi LLC is the Saudi subsidiary wholly owned by Carvolix SA. It is intended to support the development of Carvolix's medical, scientific and industrial cooperation activities in Saudi Arabia in accordance with applicable regulatory frameworks. It has been created with a view to potentially constructing a state-of-the-art MedTech manufacturing facility in Saudi Arabia serving the Saudi, European, Asian and North American markets.

About Truffle Capital

Founded in 2001, Truffle Capital is an independent European venture capital firm specialising in disruptive technologies in the life sciences (MedTech and Biotech) and information technology (Fintech and Insurtech) sectors. Truffle Capital's mission is to support the creation and development of innovative companies capable of becoming the leaders of tomorrow. It notably founded Abivax (market capitalisation: USUSD11 billion).

Led by Philippe Pouletty, M.D. and Bernard-Louis Roques, co-founders and co-CEOs, Truffle Capital manages EUR500 million in assets. The firm has raised more than EUR1.2 billion since inception and has backed more than 124 companies in life sciences and digital technology sectors. For more information, visit www.truffle.com

Contacts

SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN CARVOLIX Financial communication / Financial press relations Sébastien LADET Ghislaine GASPARETTO / Jennifer JULLIA CEO +33 (0)6 85 36 76 81 / +33 (0)6 02 08 45 49 investor@carvolix.eu ghislaine.gasparetto@seitosei-actifin.com / jennifer.jullia@seitosei-actifin.com PRIMATICE - Media relations France MC SERVICES AG - Media relations Europe Thomas ROBOREL de CLIMENS Maximilian SCHUR / Julia BITTNER +33 (0)6 78 12 97 95 +49 (0)211 529252 20 / +49 (0)211 529252 28 thomasdeclimens@primatice.com carvolix@mc-services.eu Truffle Capital +33 (0)1 82 28 46 00 contact@truffle.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file

File: Truffle Carvolix Elysée - Franco-Saudi Medical Cooperation

=------------------------------------------------------------------ Language: English Company: Affluent Medical 320 avenue Archimède, Les pléiades III Bâtiment B 13100 Aix en Provence France France Phone: +33 4 42 95 12 20 E-mail: jerome.geoffroy@affluentmedical.com Internet: https://www.affluentmedical.com/ ISIN: FR0013333077 Euronext Ticker: AFME AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases EQS News ID: 2387802 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2387802 24-Aug-2026 CET/CEST

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2387802&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 24, 2026 12:30 ET (16:30 GMT)