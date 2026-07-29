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WKN: A3CRZT | ISIN: FR0013333077 | Ticker-Symbol: 0JZ
Stuttgart
29.07.26 | 19:31
5,960 Euro
+8,36 % +0,460
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CARVOLIX SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CARVOLIX SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,0406,16019:55
6,0806,14019:56
Dow Jones News
29.07.2026 18:21 Uhr
256 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Carvolix: ODDO BHF initiates coverage of Carvolix with an Outperform rating.

DJ Carvolix: ODDO BHF initiates coverage of Carvolix with an Outperform rating. 

Affluent Medical 
Carvolix: ODDO BHF initiates coverage of Carvolix with an Outperform rating. 
29-Jul-2026 / 17:45 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
PRESS RELEASE

ODDO BHF initiates coverage of Carvolix with an Outperform rating

Aix-en-Provence, July 29, 2026 - Carvolix (formerly Affluent Medical) (ISIN: FR0013333077 - Ticker: CVX), a French commercial and clinical-stage medical technology company specializing in the international development, industrialization and commercialization of breakthrough AI-driven mini-robots and biomimetic implants, today announces the initiation of coverage of its shares by ODDO BHF.

In its research report entitled "A multi-specialty interventional platform", published on 28 July 2026, ODDO BHF initiated coverage of Carvolix with an Outperform rating and a price target of EUR10.50, representing an upside potential of 89% compared with the closing share price on 28 July 2026.

This initiation further broadens the Company's equity research coverage and expands the analyst consensus, alongside Allinvest Securities, Kepler Cheuvreux, Portzamparc Groupe BNP Paribas and TP ICAP.

The recommendations, estimates, and price targets mentioned in this press release are those of ODDO BHF and reflect solely the analysis of that firm.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or subscribe for, or a solicitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe for, securities in France, Europe, the United States or any other jurisdiction. 

About Carvolix

Carvolix is a French medical technologies company, commercial and clinical stage, founded by Truffle Capital (also founder of the top European biotech company), that aims to become a global leader in the treatment of structural heart diseases and brain strokes, the world's leading causes of mortality and disability. According to the Truffle 10 MedTech Index, Carvolix ranks number one in Europe and number six worldwide. Carvolix develops novel AI and imaging driven mini robots that make complex procedures doable by interventional cardiologists, as well as biomimetic heart valves.

For more information: www.carvolix.eu

Contacts 

CARVOLIX 
                   SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN - 
 
 
Sébastien LADET 
                   Financial communication / Financial press relations Ghislaine GASPARETTO / 
                 Jennifer JULLIA 
CEO 
                 +33 (0)6 85 36 76 81 / +33 (0)6 02 08 45 49 
                   ghislaine.gasparetto@seitosei-actifin.com / jennifer.jullia@seitosei-actifin.com 
investor@carvolix.eu 
 
 
PRIMATICE - Media relations France 
                 MC SERVICES AG - Media relations Europe Maximilian SCHUR / Julia BITTNER 
Thomas ROBOREL de CLIMENS 
                 +49 (0)211 529252 20 / +49 (0)211 529252 28 carvolix@mc-services.eu 
+33 (0)6 78 12 97 95 
thomasdeclimens@primatice.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file

File: Carvolix_PR_EN_coverage_Oddo 

=------------------------------------------------------------------ 
Language:    English 
Company:     Affluent Medical 
         320 avenue Archimède, Les pléiades III Bâtiment B 
         13100 Aix en Provence France 
         France 
Phone:      +33 4 42 95 12 20 
E-mail:     jerome.geoffroy@affluentmedical.com 
Internet:    https://www.affluentmedical.com/ 
ISIN:      FR0013333077 
Euronext Ticker: AFME 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   2373822 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2373822 29-Jul-2026 CET/CEST

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2373822&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 29, 2026 11:45 ET (15:45 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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