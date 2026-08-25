Das Instrument VY9 AU0000399131 LOYAL METALS LTD. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 25.08.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 26.08.2026

The instrument VY9 AU0000399131 LOYAL METALS LTD. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 25.08.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 26.08.2026



Das Instrument 494 AU000000PDI8 PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LTD. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 25.08.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 26.08.2026

The instrument 494 AU000000PDI8 PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LTD. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 25.08.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 26.08.2026



Das Instrument D8Z AU0000262008 SQX RESOURCES LTD. EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 25.08.2026

The instrument D8Z AU0000262008 SQX RESOURCES LTD. EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 25.08.2026





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