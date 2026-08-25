

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - SalMar ASA (SALM.OL), a Norwegian salmon farming company, on Tuesday reported a sharp increase in second-quarter earnings, supported by higher revenues.



Profit for the period rose to NOK 367 million or NOK 2.7 per share from NOK 146 million or NOK 1.5 per share a year earlier. Excluding one-time items, adjusted EPS rose to NOK 3.9 from NOK 1.9 last year.



Operational EBIT climbed to NOK 1.237 billion from NOK 524 billion in the prior year.



Operational EBITDA was NOK 1.769 billion, up from NOK 994 million last year.



Operating profit rose to NOK 1.023 billion from NOK 514 million a year ago.



Operating revenues increased 23% to NOK 7.612 billion from NOK 6.175 billion in the previous year.



Harvest volume was 81,800 tons, up from 64,500 tons last year.



For the full year, the group increased its volume guidance by 20,000 tons to 350,000 tons, driven by strong biological performance in Norway.



In Oslo, SalMar shares closed 0.66% higher at NOK 530 on Monday.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News