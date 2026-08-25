

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks are seen opening broadly higher on Tuesday as U.S. Treasury yields moved lower following reports that the Treasury could use its near $1 trillion General Account to help fund its recently announced bond buyback program.



U.S. stock futures ticked higher ahead of key earnings and U.S. data due in the coming days.



Chipmakers including Nivida and Marvell Technologies are scheduled to unveil their earnings results this week amid concerns over whether heavy spending on artificial intelligence spending would deliver matching profits.



On the economic front, a slew of U.S. economic readings, including July's PCE index, consumer sentiment survey results, and the second estimate for the second quarter 2026 GDP, are due this week.



Federal Reserve Chairman Kevin Warsh will speak at the central bank's annual symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming on Friday, with investors looking for greater clarity on both his assessment of inflation and the broader 'regime change' he has advocated at the Fed.



Asian markets were mixed and the U.S. dollar struggled for traction while gold was subdued at $4,640 an ounce after reaching its highest level in more than three months earlier.



Brent crude futures were little changed above $92 a barrel, after having fallen more than 2 percent on Monday to snap a six-day winning streak.



Investors are preparing for the possibility of a prolonged escalation in tensions between Washington and Tehran after U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced a wave of new sanctions to isolate the Iranian regime and warned that countries and companies that help Iran move or hide money could face U.S. actions and potentially lose access to the U.S. dollar system.



Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf brushed off the U.S. threats and mocked Donald Trump with a 'Make America Hungry Again' remark. Economy Minister Ali Madanizadeh said Tehran is 'fully prepared' to counter sanctions.



An oil tanker was struck by an unknown projectile off the coast of Oman and disabled, the U.K. Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said. Elsewhere, the Houthis rebel group have claimed an attack on a Saudi oil tanker off the port city of Yanbu in the Red Sea.



U.S. stocks ended mixed overnight as a drop in oil prices was offset by concerns over AI-driven debt issuance and the U.S. government's attempts to influence the bond market through aggressive buybacks.



The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite fell 0.8 percent to hit a three-week closing low and the S&P 500 dipped 0.3 percent while the narrower Dow gained 0.3 percent.



European stocks also ended mixed on Monday due to continued uncertainty about tariffs and the ongoing U.S.-Iran conflict.



The pan-European STOXX 600 ended largely unchanged with a positive bias. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 rose 0.4 percent, the German DAX slipped 0.1 percent and France's CAC 40 shed 0.4 percent.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News