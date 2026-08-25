Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 25.08.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Trommelwirbel! NurExone - jetzt wird es wirklich groß!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A12CNG | ISIN: SE0002480442 | Ticker-Symbol: 9EE
Tradegate
25.08.26 | 08:06
12,480 Euro
+1,05 % +0,130
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ZINZINO AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ZINZINO AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,30013,20008:40
12,55012,95008:07
PR Newswire
25.08.2026 08:30 Uhr
117 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ZINZINO AB (PUBL.): INTERIM REPORT Q2 2026

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

STRONG GROWTH AND SIGNIFICANTLY INCREASED PROFITABILITY

Revenue for the second quarter of 2026 amounted to SEK 936.8 (794.4) million, representing 18% (57%) growth compared with the same period last year. In local currencies, revenue for the second quarter increased by 23% (62%) compared with the same period last year. EBITDA rose to SEK 153.1 (79.7) million after the EBITDA margin increased to 16.3% (10.0%). The improvement in EBITDA compared with the corresponding period last year was primarily driven by a higher gross margin, good cost control, and increased economies of scale in the business. During the quarter, work continued on realizing synergies from the acquisition of ITWorks as well as several initiatives were implemented to drive continued growth and increased efficiency. Colombia was opened as the next official market in South America, and a new AI-driven customer support tool was launched to increase internal efficiency through automation.

April - June

  • Total revenue amounted to SEK 936.8 (794.4) million, representing growth of 18% (57%). In local currency, revenue increased by 23% (62%)
  • Gross profit amounted to SEK 351.3 (247.9) million, and the gross profit margin was 37.5% (31.2%)
  • EBITDA amounted to SEK 153.1 (79.7) million, and the EBITDA margin was 16.3% (10.0%)
  • Net income amounted to SEK 105.8 (55.4) million
  • Net income per share after tax before dilution amounted to SEK 2.72 (1.56)
  • Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 175.8 (112.6) million

January - June

  • Total revenue amounted to SEK 1,858.9 (1,518.1) million, representing growth of 22% (58%). In local currency, revenue increased by 28% (63%)
  • Gross profit amounted to SEK 692.8 (471.5) million, and the gross profit margin was 37.3% (31.1%)
  • EBITDA amounted to SEK 295.3 (158.4) million, and the EBITDA margin was 15.9% (10.4%)
  • Net income amounted to SEK 210.4 (111.4) million
  • Net income per share after tax before dilution amounted to SEK 5.51 (3.17)
  • Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 280.0 (133.7) million
  • Cash and cash equivalents as of the balance sheet date amounted to SEK 842.0 (408.5) million

Link to the report: https://www.zinzino.com/site/se/en-gb/about/investor-relations/

For more information:
Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, dag@zinzino.com
Fredrik Nielsen CFO Zinzino +46 (0) 707 900 174, fredrik.nielsen@zinzino.com

Pictures for publication free of charge: marketing@zinzino.com

Certified Adviser: Tapper Partners AB

Zinzino AB (publ.) is obliged to publish this information in compliance with current EU regulations governing market abuse. The information was provided by the above contact person for publication at 08:00 CET on 25 August 2026.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/zinzino/r/zinzino-ab--publ--interim-report-q2-2026,c4387203

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/10976/4387203/4231097.pdf

interim-report-Q2-2026

https://mb.cision.com/Public/10976/4387203/8079f590aac20e1d.pdf

Pressrelease Interim Report Q2 EN

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/zinzino-ab-publ-interim-report-q2-2026-302859115.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Achtung, Korrektur!
Die Börsen laufen heiß. Trotz geopolitischer Krisen und steigender Zinsen klettern viele Indizes weiter Richtung Allzeithoch. Doch unter der Oberfläche zeigen sich erste Risse: Der Abverkauf bei Halbleiter-, KI- und Space-Aktien macht deutlich, wie schnell sich die Stimmung drehen kann.

Besonders gefährlich ist die aktuelle Gemengelage aus schwacher Saisonalität, dünner Liquidität in den Sommermonaten und historisch hohen Bewertungen. Selbst vermeintlich sichere Blue Chips sind inzwischen teuer bewertet und damit anfällig für Korrekturen. Gleichzeitig liefern technische Indikatoren erste Warnsignale. So werden viele Rekordstände nicht mehr bestätigt.

Für Anleger steigen die Risiken spürbar. Wer jetzt nicht genauer hinschaut, läuft Gefahr, auf dem falschen Fuß erwischt zu werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir fünf Aktien, bei denen die Abwärtsrisiken besonders hoch sind – und wo sich Gewinnmitnahmen oder sogar Short-Strategien anbieten könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die Korrektur Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.