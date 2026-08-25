Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 25, 2026) - Rokmaster Resources Corp. (TSXV: RKR) (OTCQB: RKMSF) (FSE: 1RR1) ("Rokmaster" or "the Company") provides an update on exploration activities so far completed on Rokmaster's Projects this year.

Crews have been active on several of Rokmaster's Projects throughout the field work season. In June, an Induced Polarization Survey was completed over several targets on the Mystery Property and results indicate compelling porphyry Cu-(Mo±Au) drill targets with coincident positive geological and geochemical data on surface (see news release dated July 13, 2026). Planning is underway to complete the fully-funded first phase of helicopter-supported drilling in late September on multiple targets on the yet undrilled Mystery Property.

The Mystery Property is a part of the Company's Nechako Project, which totals 28,238 hectares (282 km2) across four properties located in west-central British Columbia. The Nechako Project features multiple exploration targets for significant porphyry Cu-(Mo±Au) mineralization and high-grade Au-Ag vein systems in the southern portion of the productive Stikine terrane (Figure 1). Rokmaster has nurtured the Nechako Project for several years, efficiently vectoring towards robust drill targets on the properties, three of which hold active exploration drill permits.

During June and August, field work was also completed on the Hanson, Fox-Coconut, and newly added Chaplin Property within the Nechako Project. The Wilson Zone on the Hanson Property was the site of a new porphyry-style molybdenum discovery made by Rokmaster in April of this year (see news release dated June 30, 2026), and crews devoted several days to further investigate the area on surface. The Fox-Coconut Property was subject to prospecting and soil sampling to outline additional targets for high-grade, vein-hosted, gold and silver mineralization. Copper mineralization was found at the Chaplin Property on the first visit, which is encouraging given the size, scale, and setting of the historical Induced Polarization anomaly nearby to the Endako molybdenum Mine.

In July, a large phase of prospecting and geological mapping was completed across the Duncan Lake Project, which hosts significant lead, zinc, and silver mineralization related to the Duncan Anticline (Figure 2). The southern portion of the Property was extensively burned by a forest fire in 2024 which increased outcrop exposure. During the field work, many historical workings were found and new showings of zinc and lead mineralization were discovered. Advanced geochemical analysis is ongoing to investigate the potential for elevated germanium and indium concentrations within the sphalerite mineralization on the Duncan Lake Project which holds two active exploration drill permits. The Property also hosts strong silver grades at many occurrences, particularly at the Mag Zone which is located on the underexplored western limb of the Duncan Anticline.

Also in July, crews returned to the Downie Gold Property located north of Revelstoke to further investigate the FIM tungsten skarn in the eastern portion of the Property (Figure 3). Crews visited the northern part of the FIM skarn horizon and sampled a 2-3 metre garnet-diopside horizon near the base of a larger skarn horizon to occur over a strike length of 300 m. Previous work by Rokmaster sampled up to 0.36% W from the FIM skarn which has a mapped strike length of 2.0 km.

John Mirko, President and CEO, comments:

"Our expert field crews have done a great job in getting boots on the ground on all of Rokmaster's projects so far this year. This early-stage work is what great drill targets are made out of, as evidenced by our more advanced work on the Mystery Property. We are all excited for the drill rig to arrive there this fall, and to receive assay results from the excellent work done by our contractors on our other critical metal projects."

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements as set out in National Instrument 43-101 and reviewed and approved by Linda Caron, P.Eng., who is independent of Rokmaster.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of

Rokmaster Resources Corp.

John Mirko,

President & Chief Executive Officer.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term in defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," 'projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur. These forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: receipt of regulatory approval with respect to the Hanson Property transaction; risks related to fluctuations in metal prices; uncertainties related to raising sufficient financing to fund the planned work in a timely manner and on acceptable terms; changes in planned work resulting from weather, logistical, technical or other factors; the possibility that results of work will not fulfill expectations and realize the perceived potential of the Company's properties; risk of accidents, equipment breakdowns and labour disputes or other unanticipated difficulties or interruptions; the possibility of cost overruns or unanticipated expenses in the work program; the risk of environmental contamination or damage resulting from Rokmaster's operations and other risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

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Source: Rokmaster Resources Corp.