Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 16, 2026) - Rokmaster Resources Corp. (TSXV: RKR) (OTCQB: RKMSF) (FSE: 1RR1) ("Rokmaster" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has satisfied the initial terms under its option agreement (the "Option Agreement") with Patrick James Burns (the "Optionor") to acquire a 100% interest in the Cristal Project (the "Property") in northern Chile.

Further to the Company's news release dated July 27, 2026, Rokmaster has:

Received acceptance of the Option Agreement from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV");

Issued 7,000,000 common shares of Rokmaster (the "Initial Shares") to the Optionor; and

Paid US$70,000 in cash to the Optionor.

John Mirko, CEO & Director, commented:

"In addition to our existing Canadian porphyry projects, we are very pleased to have now added a compelling porphyry copper target in Chile. The region hosts 49 known giant porphyry copper deposits within 25 discrete clusters including Escondida, the worlds largest copper mine. Rokmaster has now completed the initial terms under the Cristal option agreement. This represents an important milestone for Rokmaster and we look forward to initiating further geophysical surveys at Cristal to refine the historical undrilled targets discovered during previous work by BHP and others, which our initial diamond drill program will test."

Dr. Thomas A. Henricksen, P.Geo., author of the 2018 NI 43-101 Cristal Project Technical Report, commented:

"The geophysical signature at Cristal is compelling and significant in scale. Magnetic data define a strong, circular, doughnut-shaped anomaly approximately three kilometres in diameter and centred on the Property. The anomaly comprises a weak central magnetic high surrounded by a magnetic low-a pattern that may reflect alteration zoning associated with a buried porphyry copper system. The scale and geometry of this magnetic response, together with supporting electromagnetic and regional structural evidence, make Cristal a high-priority exploration target."

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of

Rokmaster Resources Corp.

John Mirko

Chief Executive Officer & Director

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking information"). Forward-looking information are information that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur. Forward-looking information are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking information, including, without limitation: risks related to fluctuations in metal prices; uncertainties related to raising sufficient financing to fund the planned work in a timely manner and on acceptable terms; changes in planned work resulting from weather, logistical, technical or other factors; the possibility that results of work will not fulfill expectations and realize the perceived potential of the Company's properties; risk of accidents, equipment breakdowns and labour disputes or other unanticipated difficulties or interruptions; the possibility of cost overruns or unanticipated expenses in the work program; the risk of environmental contamination or damage resulting from Rokmaster's operations and other risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

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