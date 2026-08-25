Einride AB: Einride Scales Electric Freight Operations with Lidl in Sweden

Einride expands its partnership with Lidl in Sweden, nearly doubling annual electric freight volumes from 474,000 to 832,000 kilometers

Expansion extends beyond Stockholm to longer-haul transport across Värmland, Östergötland, Mälardalen, Dalarna, and parts of Västergötland and Småland

Partnership has run since 2020, powered by Einride's Freight Capacity-as-a-Service model and its Saga AI optimization platform

Latest example of leading retailers scaling electric freight as a cost-competitive alternative to diesel, not just a sustainability initiative

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Einride AB (Nasdaq: ENRD) ("Einride" or the "Company") a technology company driving the transition to cost-efficient electric and autonomous freight operations for some of the world's largest shippers, today announced a major expansion of its partnership with international grocery retailer Lidl in Sweden. The agreement is expected to almost double the annual electric freight volumes with Lidl in Sweden.

The expansion illustrates how leading retailers and shippers increasingly adopt electric freight solutions to cut emissions and cost.

Through its Freight Capacity-as-a-Service model, Einride integrates electric trucks and charging infrastructure with the company's proprietary AI-powered planning and optimization platform, Saga AI. By leveraging operational and customer data, Saga AI enables shippers to meet transport demand with fewer vehicles, lower energy consumption, and reduced overall transport costs.

"This expansion with Lidl demonstrates a key inflection point for electric freight, not as a future ambition, but as a scalable, economically compelling reality," said Carl Ceder, Vice President Region Nordics at Einride. "What we see is a structural shift in how freight capacity is delivered, where software, infrastructure, and electrification converge to unlock operational efficiency and long-term value for our customers."

Einride has supported Lidl's electric freight operations in Stockholm since 2020. The partnership will now expand to include longer-haul transport and increased capacity to the central Swedish regions Värmland, Östergötland, Mälardalen, Dalarna, and parts of Västergötland and Småland. The expansion will increase the number of electric kilometers operated by Einride on behalf of Lidl from 474,000 to 832,000 kilometers annually.

"Einride has been a reliable partner in our work to electrify freight in Sweden. Since we started working with them in Stockholm, we've seen that electric transport can be both operationally efficient and cost-competitive," said Rasmus Laursen, Head of Logistics at Lidl SE. "This expansion lets us bring that same model to more regions and it is a clear step forward in our commitment to sustainable supply chains."

About Einride

Founded in Stockholm in 2016, Einride (Nasdaq: ENRD) is a technology leader driving the transition to sustainable, cost-efficient autonomous and electric freight operations. The company's platform integrates AI-powered freight intelligence, proprietary autonomous technology, and one of the world's largest electric heavy-duty fleets. Einride serves a global customer base across North America, Europe, and the Middle East through a dual business model encompassing Freight-Capacity-as-a-Service (FCaaS) and a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform.

Investor & Media Contacts

Einride

Christina Zander

Head of Communications Einride

press@einride.tech

Einride@icrinc.com





A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c7258ab4-0ca7-438d-aa43-17a3c5f8475c