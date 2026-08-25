Aiforia Technologies Oyj: Aiforia and Stratipath partner to expand access to AI-driven precision diagnostics in oncology

Aiforia and Stratipath partner to expand access to AI-driven precision diagnostics in oncology

Aiforia Technologies Plc, Press Release, August 25, 2026 at 9:30 a.m. EEST

Aiforia, a pioneer in AI-driven diagnostics in pathology, and Stratipath, a leader in AI-based precision diagnostics for breast cancer, today announced a strategic partnership. This collaboration aims to provide pathologists and oncologists with broader access to validated AI-powered diagnostic and prognostic tools and sets the stage for a long-term commercial relationship between the two companies

As part of the partnership, Aiforia and Stratipath will integrate Stratipath Breast solution into the Aiforia Clinical Platform, enabling laboratories to access both companies' breast cancer AI applications through a single, streamlined workflow. Alongside the integration, the companies will pursue joint go-to-market initiatives to raise awareness and drive adoption of AI-based precision diagnostics among cancer care centers worldwide.

"Stratipath Breast is an ideal addition to Aiforia's Breast Cancer Suite, the most comprehensive diagnostic AI-solution in the industry for breast cancer diagnostics. Combining our solutions gives pathologists and oncologists faster access to validated, high-impact AI tools within a workflow they already trust. We look forward to our collaboration with Stratipath," said Jukka Tapaninen, CEO of Aiforia.

"Behind every tissue sample is a person waiting to find out how aggressive their cancer is. Together with Aiforia, we bring risk profiling to more hospitals, delivering results in minutes rather than weeks. Precision diagnostics should be standard of care, not a privilege, and this partnership takes us a step closer," said Fredrik Wetterhall, CEO and Co-founder of Stratipath.

Aiforia® Breast Cancer Suite offers a fully digital cockpit for breast cancer diagnostics, supporting the entire diagnostic workflow through improved diagnostic reliability and workflow efficiency. It consists of multiple AI solutions with an optimized interactive user interface that supports pathologists in the histological grading of breast cancer (consistent with the Nottingham Grading System) and in the assessment of the breast cancer IHC biomarkers ER, PR, Ki67, and HER2. Aiforia® Breast Cancer Suite is CE-IVD marked for diagnostic use in Europe and EEA countries.

Stratipath Breast is the first AI-based prognostic risk profiling tool, regulatory aligned for clinical use in the EU and the UK. The solution analyses cancer tissue, enabling the identification of patients with either an increased, or low, risk of disease progression. It is already in clinical use and validated in large-scale studies, ensuring robust and reliable performance. AI-based risk stratification enables faster turnaround times for results, provides new information at the point of diagnosis, and can reduce the need for expensive gene expression testing, allowing for wider use and benefit to more patients.

Further inquiries

Jukka Tapaninen, CEO, Aiforia Technologies Plc

tel. +33 61 041 6686

https://investors.aiforia.com/

Certified Adviser

UB Corporate Finance Ltd

ubcf@unitedbankers.fi

About Aiforia

Aiforia is a trusted provider of deep learning artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for pathology. Aiforia delivers advanced software solutions that elevate diagnostic capabilities in image analysis, empowering remarkable medical discoveries both today and in the future. With thousands of AI models developed for research use and several diagnostic solutions deployed, Aiforia is making a significant impact on pathology and healthcare. In Europe, Aiforia is the leading provider of CE-IVD marked AI-powered solutions for digital pathology.

Founded in 2013, Aiforia is a publicly traded company with a global presence and thousands of users worldwide. Headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, the company also operates subsidiaries in the United States and France, and maintains a network of local representatives across Europe and North America. Aiforia's diverse team includes experienced AI and software developers, pathologists, medical scientists, and a dedicated commercial team. Together, they are transforming pathology through AI, enabling better care for every patient. Find out more at www.aiforia.com

About Stratipath

Stratipath is an AI company dedicated to revolutionising cancer treatment decisions and enhancing patient outcomes by assisting physicians in delivering the right treatment to every patient. Its pioneering AI-based diagnostic software platform transforms tissue sample analysis, enabling breakthrough insights for enhanced and faster patient stratification across healthcare, clinical trials, and drug development. Founded as a spin-out of Karolinska Institutet in Stockholm, Sweden, Stratipath builds on years of groundbreaking research and clinical validation. For more information, please visit www.stratipath.com.