Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 25.08.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
NurExone Biologic: Der CEO legt die Karten auf den Tisch!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 903431 | ISIN: SE0000123085 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ORTIVUS AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ORTIVUS AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.08.2026 08:30 Uhr
32 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ortivus AB: Interim Report for Ortivus AB (publ) for the period April - June 2026

"Ortivus' deep domain knowledge and advancements in AI mean that we, with the MobiMed platform, are well positioned to meet the healthcare sector's urgent need for increased efficiency."

April-June 2026

  • Net sales decreased by 2% compared to the same period last year and amounted to SEK 19.3 (19.7) million.
  • The gross margin decreased to 37 (51)%.
  • EBITDA amounted to SEK -2.8 (-4.7) million.
  • Net profit after tax amounted to SEK -3.6 (-6.5) million.
  • Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK -0.04 (-0.15).


January-June 2026

  • Net sales increased by 8% compared to the same period last year and amounted to SEK 40.8 (37.8) million.
  • The gross margin decreased to 42 (46)%.
  • EBITDA amounted to SEK -2.9 (-6.1) million.
  • Net profit after tax amounted to SEK -4.9 (-8.9) million.
  • Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK -0.06 (-0.20).


Significant events during and after the end of the period

  • In April, Ortivus announced the appointment of Matti Zemack as the company's new Chief Product Officer. Zemack will be responsible for the company's product vision and product development and will lead the next generation of Ortivus' innovative medical technology solutions within e-health.
  • In April, Ortivus held its annual User Forum in Southampton, UK. With strong participation from our UK customers, new solutions within the MobiMed platform were presented and discussed.
  • In May, Ortivus announced that the company had divested all its shares in the technology company H&E Solutions AB for a purchase price of SEK 5.2 million. The sale generated an accounting profit of SEK 2.9 million and strengthened Ortivus' liquidity, while the successful collaboration on MobiMed enRoute continued unchanged.
  • Ortivus held its Annual General Meeting on 27 May 2026.
  • In July, Ortivus strengthened the MobiMed platform with AI-based clinical documentation through a new partnership with Tortus AI.
  • Ortivus intends to transition to semi-annual financial reporting, meaning that the interim report for the third quarter, previously scheduled for 13 November 2026, will not be published. The company's next financial report will therefore be the Year-End Report for 2026.

Contacts

For further information, please contact

Gustaf Nordenhök, CEO

Phone +46 8 446 45 00

About Ortivus

Ortivus has extensive experience in mobile communication solutions and a unique understanding of clinical healthcare. We develop interactive and user-friendly solutions that support diagnostics, increase efficiency, and deliver long-term cost savings for healthcare providers. By integrating our solutions with electronic health records, dispatch systems, and national registries, we ensure fast and secure information management, a crucial factor in creating a more integrated care process.

Our solutions save valuable time for healthcare professionals, optimise resource use, and reduce the need for avoidable patient transports, resulting in more cost-effective and patient-centred care. With our combination of advanced technology and deep clinical expertise, we support our customers in meeting the healthcare challenges of today and tomorrow.

Ortivus Class A and Class B shares are listed on the NASDAQ First North Growth Market and the company's Certified Adviser is FNCA Sweden AB.

Read more about our solutions at www.ortivus.com

This information is information that Ortivus is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-08-25 08:30 CEST.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Achtung, Korrektur!
Die Börsen laufen heiß. Trotz geopolitischer Krisen und steigender Zinsen klettern viele Indizes weiter Richtung Allzeithoch. Doch unter der Oberfläche zeigen sich erste Risse: Der Abverkauf bei Halbleiter-, KI- und Space-Aktien macht deutlich, wie schnell sich die Stimmung drehen kann.

Besonders gefährlich ist die aktuelle Gemengelage aus schwacher Saisonalität, dünner Liquidität in den Sommermonaten und historisch hohen Bewertungen. Selbst vermeintlich sichere Blue Chips sind inzwischen teuer bewertet und damit anfällig für Korrekturen. Gleichzeitig liefern technische Indikatoren erste Warnsignale. So werden viele Rekordstände nicht mehr bestätigt.

Für Anleger steigen die Risiken spürbar. Wer jetzt nicht genauer hinschaut, läuft Gefahr, auf dem falschen Fuß erwischt zu werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir fünf Aktien, bei denen die Abwärtsrisiken besonders hoch sind – und wo sich Gewinnmitnahmen oder sogar Short-Strategien anbieten könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die Korrektur Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.