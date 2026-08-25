Ortivus AB: Interim Report for Ortivus AB (publ) for the period April - June 2026

"Ortivus' deep domain knowledge and advancements in AI mean that we, with the MobiMed platform, are well positioned to meet the healthcare sector's urgent need for increased efficiency."

April-June 2026

Net sales decreased by 2% compared to the same period last year and amounted to SEK 19.3 (19.7) million.

The gross margin decreased to 37 (51)%.

EBITDA amounted to SEK -2.8 (-4.7) million.

Net profit after tax amounted to SEK -3.6 (-6.5) million.

Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK -0.04 (-0.15).



January-June 2026

Net sales increased by 8% compared to the same period last year and amounted to SEK 40.8 (37.8) million.

The gross margin decreased to 42 (46)%.

EBITDA amounted to SEK -2.9 (-6.1) million.

Net profit after tax amounted to SEK -4.9 (-8.9) million.

Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK -0.06 (-0.20).



Significant events during and after the end of the period

In April, Ortivus announced the appointment of Matti Zemack as the company's new Chief Product Officer. Zemack will be responsible for the company's product vision and product development and will lead the next generation of Ortivus' innovative medical technology solutions within e-health.

In April, Ortivus held its annual User Forum in Southampton, UK. With strong participation from our UK customers, new solutions within the MobiMed platform were presented and discussed.

In May, Ortivus announced that the company had divested all its shares in the technology company H&E Solutions AB for a purchase price of SEK 5.2 million. The sale generated an accounting profit of SEK 2.9 million and strengthened Ortivus' liquidity, while the successful collaboration on MobiMed enRoute continued unchanged.

Ortivus held its Annual General Meeting on 27 May 2026.

In July, Ortivus strengthened the MobiMed platform with AI-based clinical documentation through a new partnership with Tortus AI.

Ortivus intends to transition to semi-annual financial reporting, meaning that the interim report for the third quarter, previously scheduled for 13 November 2026, will not be published. The company's next financial report will therefore be the Year-End Report for 2026.

Contacts

For further information, please contact

Gustaf Nordenhök, CEO

Phone +46 8 446 45 00

About Ortivus

Ortivus has extensive experience in mobile communication solutions and a unique understanding of clinical healthcare. We develop interactive and user-friendly solutions that support diagnostics, increase efficiency, and deliver long-term cost savings for healthcare providers. By integrating our solutions with electronic health records, dispatch systems, and national registries, we ensure fast and secure information management, a crucial factor in creating a more integrated care process.



Our solutions save valuable time for healthcare professionals, optimise resource use, and reduce the need for avoidable patient transports, resulting in more cost-effective and patient-centred care. With our combination of advanced technology and deep clinical expertise, we support our customers in meeting the healthcare challenges of today and tomorrow.

Ortivus Class A and Class B shares are listed on the NASDAQ First North Growth Market and the company's Certified Adviser is FNCA Sweden AB.



Read more about our solutions at www.ortivus.com

This information is information that Ortivus is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-08-25 08:30 CEST.