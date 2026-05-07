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WKN: 903431 | ISIN: SE0000123085 | Ticker-Symbol:
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ORTIVUS AB Chart 1 Jahr
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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.05.2026 08:30 Uhr
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Ortivus AB: Interim Report for Ortivus AB (publ) for the period January-March 2026

"We are fully embracing AI, both in our products and in our internal operations."

January-March 2026

  • Net sales increased with 18% and amounted to SEK 21.5 (18.1) million.
  • The gross margin increased to 47 (42)%.
  • EBITDA amounted to SEK 1.7 (-1.1) million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA* amounted to SEK 1.7 (-1.1) million.
  • Net profit after tax amounted to SEK -1.3 (-2.4) million.
  • Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK -0.02 (-0.06).


Significant events during and after the end of the period

  • In January, Ortivus announced that Ponderus Invest AB held 80% of the shares and 70.1% of the total voting rights in the company following the mandatory cash offer.
  • In February, Minni Raij assumed the position of Chief Financial Officer.
  • In March, Ortivus strengthened its liquidity through an extended loan from Ponderus Invest to accelerate the company's growth strategy. As a result, the credit facility was increased from SEK 20 million to SEK 25 million.
  • In April, Matti Zemack was appointed new Chief Product Officer. Zemack will be responsible for the company's product vision and product development, as well as driving the next generation of Ortivus' innovative medical technology solutions within e-health.
  • In April, Ortivus held its annual user forum in Southampton, UK. With strong attendance from UK customers, new solutions within the MobiMed platform were discussed and presented.
  • Ortivus has scheduled its Annual General Meeting for 27 May 2026.
  • In May, Ortivus announced that the company had divested all its shares in the technology company H&E Solutions AB for a purchase price of SEK 5.2 million. The sale generated an accounting profit of SEK 2.9 million and strengthened Ortivus' liquidity, while the successful collaboration on MobiMed enRoute continues unchanged.

Contacts

For further information, please contact

Gustaf Nordenhök, CEO

Phone +46 8 446 45 00

About Ortivus

Ortivus has extensive experience in mobile communication solutions and a unique understanding of clinical healthcare. We develop interactive and user-friendly solutions that support diagnostics, increase efficiency, and deliver long-term cost savings for healthcare providers. By integrating our solutions with electronic health records, dispatch systems, and national registries, we ensure fast and secure information management, a crucial factor in creating a more integrated care process.

Our solutions save valuable time for healthcare professionals, optimise resource use, and reduce the need for avoidable patient transports, resulting in more cost-effective and patient-centred care. With our combination of advanced technology and deep clinical expertise, we support our customers in meeting the healthcare challenges of today and tomorrow.

Ortivus Class A and Class B shares are listed on the NASDAQ First North Growth Market and the company's Certified Adviser is FNCA Sweden AB.

Read more about our solutions at www.ortivus.com

This information is information that Ortivus is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-05-07 08:30 CEST.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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