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WKN: 903431 | ISIN: SE0000123085 | Ticker-Symbol:
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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
31.03.2026 08:30 Uhr
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Ortivus AB: Ortivus strengthens liquidity to accelerate the company's growth strategy

Ortivus is enabling increased investment in its growth strategy by further strengthening its financial position with an additional loan of SEK 5 million, following the full utilisation of the SEK 20 million credit facility with Ponderus Invest AB.

The focus is on further developing existing markets, with the launch of MobiMed 5 in Sweden as a key element, as well as expanding the company's global operations and establishing a presence in new markets. The growth strategy entails higher costs for ongoing procurement processes alongside increased working capital tied up in inventory and accounts receivable. The strengthened cash position supports the creation of a more stable and scalable business, well-positioned for continued expansion and long-term value creation.

Contacts

For further information, please contact

Gustaf Nordenhök, CEO

Phone +46 8 446 45 00

About Ortivus

Ortivus has extensive experience in mobile communication solutions and a unique understanding of clinical healthcare. We develop interactive and user-friendly solutions that support diagnostics, increase efficiency, and deliver long-term cost savings for healthcare providers. By integrating our solutions with electronic health records, dispatch systems, and national registries, we ensure fast and secure information management, a crucial factor in creating a more integrated care process.

Our solutions save valuable time for healthcare professionals, optimise resource use, and reduce the need for avoidable patient transports, resulting in more cost-effective and patient-centred care. With our combination of advanced technology and deep clinical expertise, we support our customers in meeting the healthcare challenges of today and tomorrow.

Ortivus Class A and Class B shares are listed on the NASDAQ First North Growth Market and the company's Certified Adviser is FNCA Sweden AB.

Read more about our solutions at www.ortivus.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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