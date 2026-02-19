Anzeige
Donnerstag, 19.02.2026
Die größte Bewertungslücke im globalen Mental-Health-Markt
WKN: 903431 | ISIN: SE0000123085
Ortivus AB: Year-end Report January - December 2025

"We enter 2026 with a strengthened balance sheet, a more efficient organisation, and a portfolio of innovations already making a difference."

October-December 2025

  • Net sales decreased by 12% and amounted to SEK 18.8 (21.3) million.
  • The gross margin increased to 41 (21)%.
  • EBITDA amounted to SEK -3.9 (-4.4) million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA* amounted to SEK -1.6 (2.3) million.
  • Net profit after tax amounted to SEK -7.0 (-9.6) million.
  • Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK -0.10 (-0.22).


January-December 2025

  • Net sales decreased by 9% and amounted to SEK 73.4 (80.4) million.
  • The gross margin amounted to 40 (35)%.
  • EBITDA amounted to SEK -15.9 (-13.8) million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA* amounted to SEK -8.6 (-4.9) million.
  • Net profit after tax amounted to SEK -21.9 (-24.9) million.
  • Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK -0.43 (-0.56).


Significant events during and after fourth quarter

  • The directed rights issue, which was registered on 3 November and fully subscribed, raised SEK 52 million for the Company after transaction costs.
  • Items of a non-recurring nature impacted the quarterly result by SEK 2.2 million. For the full year, non-recurring items amounted to SEK 7.4 million.
  • On 13 January, it was announced that Ponderus Invest AB holds 80 per cent of the Company following the mandatory cash offer made in accordance with the Takeover Code.
  • In February, Minni Raij joined the Company as Chief Financial Officer.
  • The Board of Directors proposes that no dividend be paid for the financial year 2025.

Contacts

For further information, please contact

Gustaf Nordenhök, CEO

Phone +46 8 446 45 00

About Ortivus

Ortivus has extensive experience in mobile communication solutions and a unique understanding of clinical healthcare. We develop interactive and user-friendly solutions that support diagnostics, increase efficiency, and deliver long-term cost savings for healthcare providers. By integrating our solutions with electronic health records, dispatch systems, and national registries, we ensure fast and secure information management, a crucial factor in creating a more integrated care process.

Our solutions save valuable time for healthcare professionals, optimise resource use, and reduce the need for avoidable patient transports, resulting in more cost-effective and patient-centred care. With our combination of advanced technology and deep clinical expertise, we support our customers in meeting the healthcare challenges of today and tomorrow.

Ortivus Class A and Class B shares are listed on the NASDAQ First North Growth Market and the company's Certified Adviser is FNCA Sweden AB.

Read more about our solutions at www.ortivus.com

This information is information that Ortivus is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-02-19 08:30 CET.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
