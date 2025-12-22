Anzeige
Montag, 22.12.2025
Breaking News: "Königs-Exosomen" senken Entzündungslevel um 90%…
WKN: 903431 | ISIN: SE0000123085
22.12.2025 09:00 Uhr
Ortivus AB: Ortivus informs that Ponderus Invest AB has announced approval from the Swedish Inspectorate of Strategic Products regarding the mandatory cash offer to the shareholders of Ortivus Aktiebolag

Ponderus Invest AB ("Ponderus") announced on 2 December 2025 a mandatory cash offer to the shareholders of Ortivus Aktiebolag ("Ortivus") to transfer all of their shares in Ortivus to Ponderus for SEK 1.22 for each Class A share, respectively, Class B share (the "Offer"). The Offer was made in accordance with the Takeover Rules for Certain Trading Platforms issued by the Swedish Stock Market Self-Regulation Committee, dated 1 July 2025.

Ortivus informs that Ponderus has announced that it has received necessary confirmation from the Swedish Inspectorate of Strategic Products that approval is not required in order to exceed the thresholds of 65 per cent and 90 per cent of the voting rights in Ortivus. Ponderus has therefore also announced that completion of the Offer is not subject to any conditions.

Further information regarding Ponderus' mandatory cash offer and its terms and conditions is available in the offer document published on Ponderus' website (www.ponderusinvest.se) as well as on Nordic Issuing's website (www.nordic-issuing.se).

The board of directors of Ortivus has announced a statement regarding the Offer as well as an independent valuation opinion (a so-called fairness opinion), which are available on Ortivus' website (ortivus.com).

Contacts

For further information, please contact

Gustaf Nordenhök, CEO

Phone +46 8 446 45 00

About Ortivus

Ortivus has extensive experience in mobile communication solutions and a unique understanding of clinical healthcare. We develop interactive and user-friendly solutions that support diagnostics, increase efficiency, and deliver long-term cost savings for healthcare providers. By integrating our solutions with electronic health records, dispatch systems, and national registries, we ensure fast and secure information management, a crucial factor in creating a more integrated care process.

Our solutions save valuable time for healthcare professionals, optimise resource use, and reduce the need for avoidable patient transports, resulting in more cost-effective and patient-centred care. With our combination of advanced technology and deep clinical expertise, we support our customers in meeting the healthcare challenges of today and tomorrow.

Ortivus Class A and Class B shares are listed on the NASDAQ First North Growth Market and the company's Certified Adviser is FNCA Sweden AB.

Read more about our solutions at www.ortivus.com

