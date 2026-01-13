Ortivus AB: Ortivus informs that Ponderus Invest AB has announced the final outcome of the mandatory cash offer to the shareholders of Ortivus Aktiebolag

Ponderus Invest AB ("Ponderus") announced on 2 December 2025 a mandatory cash offer to the shareholders of Ortivus Aktiebolag ("Ortivus" or the "Company") to transfer all of their shares in Ortivus to Ponderus for SEK 1.22 for each Class A share, respectively, Class B share (the "Offer"). The Offer was made in accordance with the Takeover Rules for Certain Trading Platforms issued by the Swedish Stock Market Self-Regulation Committee, dated 1 July 2025 (the "Takeover Rules"). The acceptance period for the Offer commenced on 15 December 2025 and expired on 12 January 2026. Ponderus has decided not to extend the acceptance period, and the Offer has therefore expired. After the Offer, Ponderus holds approximately 80,3% of the total number of shares and 70,1% of the total number of votes in the Company.

At the time the Offer was made, Ponderus held 80,525 A shares and 53,604,716 B shares in Ortivus, representing approximately 60.6 per cent of the total number of shares and 52.5 per cent of the total number of votes in the Company.

Up to and including 12 January 2026, the other shareholders of Ortivus have accepted the Offer with 80,783 A shares and 17,398,092 B shares in Ortivus, representing approximately 19,7% of the total number of shares and 17,6% of the total number of votes in the Company. Ponderus thus holds a total of 161,308 A shares and 71,002,808 B shares in Ortivus, representing approximately 80.3 per cent of the total number of shares and approximately 70.1 per cent of the total number of votes in the Company.

Payment of the consideration to shareholders who have accepted the Offer is expected to commence on or around 19 January 2026.

Information about the Offer is available on Ponderus' website (www.ponderusinvest.se).

Gustaf Nordenhök, CEO

Phone +46 8 446 45 00

About Ortivus

Ortivus has extensive experience in mobile communication solutions and a unique understanding of clinical healthcare. We develop interactive and user-friendly solutions that support diagnostics, increase efficiency, and deliver long-term cost savings for healthcare providers. By integrating our solutions with electronic health records, dispatch systems, and national registries, we ensure fast and secure information management, a crucial factor in creating a more integrated care process.

Our solutions save valuable time for healthcare professionals, optimise resource use, and reduce the need for avoidable patient transports, resulting in more cost-effective and patient-centred care. With our combination of advanced technology and deep clinical expertise, we support our customers in meeting the healthcare challenges of today and tomorrow.

Ortivus Class A and Class B shares are listed on the NASDAQ First North Growth Market and the company's Certified Adviser is FNCA Sweden AB.

Read more about our solutions at www.ortivus.com