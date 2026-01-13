On December 2, 2025, the shares in Ortivus AB (the "Company") were given observation status with reference to a mandatory public offer from Ponderus Invest AB to the other shareholders in Ortivus AB.

Today, January 13, 2026, Ponderus Invest AB disclosed the final outcome of the offer.

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the observation status for the Company's shares shall be removed.

Company name: Ortivus AB Short name: ORTI A ISIN code: SE0000188930

Short name: ORTI B ISIN code: SE0000123085

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.