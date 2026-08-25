Isofol Medical AB: Isofol Medical AB (publ) publishes interim report, January - June 2026

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, August 25, 2026 - Isofol Medical AB (publ), (Nasdaq Stockholm: ISOFOL), ("Isofol" or the "Company"), announced today that the company's interim report for January - June 2026 is now available on the company's website, www.isofolmedical.com.

The information in the press release is intended for investors.

CEO's comments

"The second quarter of 2026 was characterized by a continued strong focus on advancing the clinical development of our drug candidate arfolitixorin toward becoming a new cornerstone of cancer treatment. During the quarter, we placed additional emphasis on optimizing the study design and accelerating patient recruitment. With a newly opened investigational site in Germany in the third quarter and approval from the Safety Review Committee to initiate the highest dose-escalation cohort of 500 mg/m2, we are shifting into a higher gear as we advance toward the phase II part of the study." says CEO Petter Segelman Lindqvist.

Second quarter, April - June 2026

Net revenue amounted to kSEK 0 (0)

The result for the period amounted to kSEK -15,729 (-14,670)

Earnings per share amounted to SEK -0.05 (-0.09)

Cash and cash equivalents on June 30 amounted to kSEK 114,828 (65,650)

First half of the year, January - June 2026

Net revenue amounted to kSEK 0 (0)

The result for the period amounted to kSEK -30,790 (-28,327)

Earnings per share amounted to SEK -0.10 (-0.18)

Significant events during the second quarter

On April 15, Isofol announced that the German regulatory authority BfArM has approved an optimized design for the company's ongoing phase Ib/II study. The decision means broadened inclusion criteria and enables a direct comparison with the current leading folate-based medicine, leucovorin. At the same time, the authority has granted approval to add additional study centers already within the ongoing phase Ib part of the trial.

Significant events after the end of the period

On July 8, the company announced that the third dose level in the dose-escalation part of the phase Ib/II study with arfolitixorin has been completed. Following approval from the Safety Research Committee (SRC), the next dose level, 500 mg/m 2 , has been initiated, which also will be the highest one in the dose-escalation.



, has been initiated, which also will be the highest one in the dose-escalation. On August 24, the company announced that additional clinical trial sites in Germany are being included in the ongoing Phase Ib/II clinical study. Isofol has added Essen University Hospital and is also preparing to shortly include another German university hospital. Both sites will begin enrolling patients for the ongoing study already during phase Ib.

For more information, please contact

Isofol Medical AB (publ)

Petter Segelman Lindqvist, Chief Executive Officer

E-mail: petter.s.lindqvist@isofolmedical.com

Phone: +46 (0)739 60 12 56

Margareta Hagman, Chief Financial Officer

E-mail: margareta.hagman@isofolmedical.com

Phone: +46 (0)738 73 34 18

This information is information that Isofol Medical AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:00 CEST, on August 25, 2026.

About Isofol

Isofol Medical AB (publ) is a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on improving outcomes for patients with severe forms of cancer. The company's drug candidate arfolitixorin, a next generation folate treatment, is designed to enhance the efficacy of established standard treatments for several types of solid tumors. Arfolitixorin is currently being evaluated in phase Ib/II in colorectal cancer, the world's third most common cancer, where there is a significant unmet medical need. Isofol is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

www.isofolmedical.com