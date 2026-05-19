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WKN: A2DPV6 | ISIN: SE0009581051 | Ticker-Symbol: 5IU
München
19.05.26 | 08:03
0,068 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ISOFOL MEDICAL AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ISOFOL MEDICAL AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
19.05.2026 08:00 Uhr
36 Leser
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Isofol Medical AB: Isofol Medical AB (publ) publishes interim report, January - March 2026

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, May 19, 2026 - Isofol Medical AB (publ), (Nasdaq Stockholm: ISOFOL), ("Isofol" or the "Company"), announced today that the company's interim report for January - March 2026 is now available on the company's website, www.isofolmedical.com.

The information in the press release is intended for investors.

CEO's comments
"We have started the year by further reinforcing our financial position through the strong interest in the warrants of series TO1. In connection with the subscription period, we released preliminary data from our ongoing phase Ib study of arfolitixorin, showing promising results to date. After the end of the quarter, we achieved significant regulatory advancement with the approval of a protocol amendment and expansion of the ongoing study. In connection with the approval of the protocol changes, we also gained clearance to add at least one additional study center already during the phase Ib part of the study in order to accelerate patient recruitment, which has been slower than expected." says CEO Petter Segelman Lindqvist.

First quarter, January - March 2026

  • Net revenue amounted to kSEK 0 (0)
  • The result for the period amounted to kSEK -15,062 (-13,657)
  • Earnings per share amounted to SEK -0.05 (-0.08)
  • Cash and cash equivalents on March 31 amounted to kSEK 110,741 (82,108)

Significant events during the first quarter

  • On January 9, Isofol announced that the company participated in the ASCO-GI cancer meeting in the USA, where a TiP abstract (Trial in Progress) describing the study design of Isofol's ongoing phase Ib/II clinical study was presented.
  • On 24 February, the company provided an update from the ongoing clinical phase Ib/II study of arfolitixorin. All patients evaluated in the study to date had responded to the treatment and shown tumor shrinkage without dose-limiting toxicities, and half of them were assessed during treatment as candidates for tumor surgery.
  • On March 18, the company announced that its global exclusive license agreement has expanded for arfolitixorin to also include development and commercialization within autism spectrum disorder.
  • On March 31, the company announced that the exercise period for warrants of series TO1 ended on March 30, 2026. The outcome shows a subscription rate of approximately 93.57 percent. As the warrants were not exercised in full, the top guarantee commitment has been utilized corresponding to 5.23 percent of the outstanding warrants. Through the exercise of the warrants of series TO1 and guarantee commitments, Isofol will receive approximately mSEK 18.9 before issue costs.

Significant events after the end of the period

  • On April 15, Isofol announced that the German regulatory authority BfArM has approved an optimized design for the company's ongoing phase Ib/II study. The decision means broadened inclusion criteria and enables a direct comparison with the current leading folate-based medicine, leucovorin. At the same time, the authority has granted approval to add an additional study center already within the ongoing phase Ib part of the trial.

For more information, please contact
Isofol Medical AB (publ)
Petter Segelman Lindqvist, Chief Executive Officer
E-mail: petter.s.lindqvist@isofolmedical.com
Phone: +46 (0)739 60 12 56

Margareta Hagman, Chief Financial Officer
E-mail: margareta.hagman@isofolmedical.com
Phone: +46 (0)738 73 34 18

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:00 CEST on May 19, 2026.

About Isofol
Isofol Medical AB (publ) is a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on improving outcomes for patients with severe forms of cancer. The company's drug candidate arfolitixorin, a next generation folate treatment, is designed to enhance the efficacy of established standard treatments for several types of solid tumors. Arfolitixorin is currently being evaluated in phase Ib/II in colorectal cancer, the world's third most common cancer, where there is a significant unmet medical need. Isofol is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

www.isofolmedical.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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