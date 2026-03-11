Isofol Medical AB: Isofol receives top guarantee commitment and letters of intent corresponding to 42 percent of upcoming warrant exercise

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, 11 March 2026 - Isofol Medical AB ("Isofol" or the "Company") announces today that the Company has received a top guarantee commitment from existing shareholder Solasia Pharma K.K., as well as letters of intent from a number of existing shareholders to exercise their respective pro rata portions in the warrant exercise, together representing 42 percent of the proceeds that may be raised by the Company upon full exercise of the series TO1 warrants. The exercise period runs from 16 March 2026 up to and including 30 March 2026.

Isofol conducted a rights issue of units in June/July 2025. In connection with the rights issue, the Company issued a total of 39,863,928 warrants of series TO1. Each (1) warrant of series TO1 entitles the holder to subscribe for one (1) new share in the Company. The exercise price of the series TO1 warrants will be set at seventy (70) percent of the volume-weighted average price of the Company's share on Nasdaq Stockholm during the period from 2 March 2026 up to and including 13 March 2026. The exercise period for the series TO1 warrants runs from 16 March 2026 up to and including 30 March 2026. Final terms, including the exercise price of the warrants, will be announced on 13 March 2026 upon the conclusion of the pricing period.

Top guarantee commitment

The Company has entered into an agreement for a top guarantee provided free of charge with existing shareholder Solasia Pharma K.K. (the "Guarantor"). The top guarantee entails that the Guarantor has committed to guarantee 5.3 percent of the proceeds that may be raised by the Company upon full exercise of the series TO1 warrants. The top guarantee lapses if the warrants are exercised to more than 100 percent of the total number. In the event the top guarantee is called upon, in whole or in part, the Guarantor will subscribe for shares in a directed new share issue in the Company at a subscription price corresponding to the exercise price of the series TO1 warrants as determined at that time. In the event the Guarantor's top guarantee is utilised, the board of directors of Isofol intends to exercise the authorisation granted at the Annual General Meeting on 21 May 2025 and resolve on a directed new share issue on the same terms as applicable to the exercise of TO1. The guarantee commitment has been agreed in writing but has not been secured by way of bank guarantee, blocked funds, pledge or similar arrangement, and accordingly there is a risk that the guarantee commitment may not be fulfilled.

Solasia Pharma K.K., listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, is Isofol's Japanese development and commercialisation partner. Since 2020, the two companies have in close partnership conducted clinical development of arfolitixorin in the Japanese market and will initiate a Phase II study in Japan during 2026.

Letters of intent

In addition, a number of Isofol's larger existing shareholders have submitted letters of intent to exercise their respective series TO1 warrants in accordance with their pro rata holdings. The same applies to the Company's board of directors and management. In aggregate, these letters of intent represent 36 percent of the proceeds that may be raised by the Company upon full exercise of the series TO1 warrants. The letters of intent do not constitute binding commitments and accordingly there is a risk that they may not be fulfilled.

In aggregate, the top guarantee commitment and letters of intent amount to 42 percent of the proceeds that may be raised by the Company upon full exercise of the series TO1 warrants. Both the top guarantee and the letters of intent have been provided free of charge.

About Isofol

Isofol Medical AB (publ) works to improve the quality of life and prognosis for patients with severe forms of cancer. The company's drug candidate arfolitixorin aims to increase the effect of first-line standard treatment for several forms of solid tumors and is currently being studied in colorectal cancer, the world's third most common cancer, where the medical need for better treatments is truly urgent. A phase Ib/II study is now being conducted with a new dosage regimen that are expected to optimize the effect of the drug candidate. Isofol Medical AB (publ) is traded on Nasdaq Stockholm.

