Isofol Medical AB: Isofol Medical AB (publ) publishes interim report, January-September 2025

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, November 12, 2025 - Isofol Medical AB (publ), (Nasdaq Stockholm: ISOFOL), ("Isofol" or the "Company"), announced today that the company's interim report for January-September 2025 is now available, in Swedish, on the company's website, www.isofolmedical.com.

Third quarter, July - September 2025

Net revenue amounted to kSEK 0 (0)

The result for the period amounted to kSEK -13,064 (-10,859)

Earnings per share amounted to SEK -0.05 (-0.07)

Cash and cash equivalents on September 30 amounted to kSEK 138,786 (104,020)

January - September 2025

Net revenue amounted to kSEK 0 (0)

The result for the period amounted to kSEK -41,391 (-30,387)

Earnings per share amounted to SEK -0.21 (-0.19)

Significant events during the third quarter

On July 4, the company announced the outcome of the rights issue which was oversubscribed by 120%. The overallotment issue was utilised with half the amount to the Japanese collaboration partner Solasia Pharma K.K. The share issues provided the company with gross proceeds of approximately SEK 91 million and net proceeds of approximately SEK 84 million after deduction of transaction costs.

On July 16, Isofol announced that the company has successfully completed a pre-IND meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

On July 31, the company announced that the number of shares and votes has changed due to the rights issue. On the last trading day in July, there are in total of 281,107,224 shares and votes in Isofol Medical AB (publ).

On September 30, Isofol announced that they had successfully completed the second dose level in the dose escalating clinical phase Ib/II study with arfolitixorin and that the Safety Review Committee has cleared the initiation of the third dose level.

Significant events after the event of the period

On October 16, Isofol announced that the company participated in the ESMO cancer congress in Berlin, where an abstract describing the study design of Isofol's ongoing clinical phase Ib/II study was presented as an ePoster.

CEO's comments

"During the quarter, the clinical study reached another significance milestone, and our Japanese partner Solasia Pharma K.K. took place on our shareholder list. The drug candidate arfolitixorin has been well tolerated at the second dose level in the ongoing phase Ib/II study in patients with metastatic colorectal cancer, which is highly significant given that preclinical studies have shown that higher doses may provide greater efficacy," says CEO Petter Segelman Lindqvist.

About Isofol

Isofol works to improve the quality of life and prognosis for patients with severe forms of cancer. The company's drug candidate arfolitixorin aims to increase the effect of first-line standard treatment for several forms of solid tumors and is currently being studied in colorectal cancer, the world's third most common cancer, where the medical need for better treatments is truly urgent. A phase Ib/II study is now being conducted with a new dosage regimen that is expected to optimize the effect of the drug candidate. Isofol Medical AB (publ) is traded on Nasdaq Stockholm.

