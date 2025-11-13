Isofol Medical AB: European Patent Office intends to grant a new patent for Isofol's arfolitixorin

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, November 13 2025 - Isofol Medical AB (publ), (Nasdaq Stockholm: ISOFOL), announces today that the European Patent Office (EPO) has issued an Intention to Grant notice regarding a new product patent for the company's cancer drug candidate arfolitixorin. Once issued, the patent will provide protection until 2043.

Arfolitixorin is a new medicine in development designed to enhance the efficacy of standard cancer treatments, currently being evaluated in a clinical phase Ib/II study in metastatic colorectal cancer at Charité - Universitätsmedizin Berlin, Germany.

The new patent strengthens Isofol's intellectual property portfolio by expanding the existing suite of patents and supporting the long-term development and commercialization of arfolitixorin. It is filed under the international Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT) and covers pharmaceutical compositions comprising arfolitixorin in the form of stable lyophilizates for clinical use.

The Intention to Grant notice means that the patent will be granted by the EPO, providing access to national patents in up to 39 member states, following final formalities. Based on this and the positive International Search Report announced in September 2024, the intention is to also pursue patent protection in additional key regions such as, but not limited to, the US and Japan.

"This new product patent protection significantly strengthens arfolitixorin's intellectual property position well into the mid-2040's, supporting the long-term development and commercialization of arfolitixorin and materially increasing the project's value", says Petter Segelman Lindqvist, CEO of Isofol.

About Isofol

Isofol is a research-based biotechnology company working to improve the prognosis for patients with severe forms of cancer. The company's drug candidate arfolitixorin aims to increase the effect of first-line standard treatment for several forms of solid tumors and is currently being studied in colorectal cancer, the world's third most common cancer, where the medical need for better treatments is high. A phase Ib/II study is now being conducted with a new dosing regimen that is expected to further increase the effect of the drug candidate. Isofol Medical AB (publ) is traded on Nasdaq Stockholm.

