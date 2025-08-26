Isofol Medical AB: Isofol Medical AB (publ) publishes interim report, January-June 2025

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, August 26, 2025 - Isofol Medical AB (publ), (Nasdaq Stockholm: ISOFOL), announced today that the company's interim report for January-June 2025 is now available, in Swedish, on the company's website, www.isofolmedical.com.

CEO's comment

"With a strengthened financial position, we can now fully focus on what is central - driving clinical development forward at a rapid pace so that we can achieve our goal: for arfolitixorin to reach the market and help hundreds of thousands of cancer patients achieve better treatment outcomes," says CEO Petter Segelman Lindqvist.

Second quarter, April-June 2025

Net revenue amounted to kSEK 0 (0)

The result for the period amounted to kSEK -14,670 (-11,045)

Earnings per share amounted to SEK -0.09 (-0.07)

Cash and cash equivalents on June 30 amounted to kSEK 65,650 (119,150)

First half of the year, January-June 2025

Net revenue amounted to kSEK 0 (0)

The result for the period amounted to kSEK -28,327 (-19,527)

Earnings per share amounted to SEK -0.18 (-0.12)

Significant events during the second quarter

On April 3, Isofol announced that the Japanese development and commercialization partner, Solasia Pharma K.K., intends to conduct and finance the upcoming phase II and III studies of arfolitixorin in Japan.

On May 12, the company resolved on a fully guaranteed Rights Issue of units amounting to approximately SEK 85 million and proposes an over-allotment issue of approximately SEK 10 million. The Rights Issue was approved at an extraordinary general meeting on June 11, 2025.

On June 12, the company announced that the first cohort level in the ongoing phase Ib/II clinical study has been completed and that the company is preparing the next cohort.

On June 17, the company published the prospectus in connection with the company's rights issue.

Significant events after the event of the period

On July 4, Isofol announced the outcome of the Rights Issue, which was oversubscribed by 120 %. The overallotment issue was utilised with half the amount to the Japanese partner Solasia Pharma K.K. The issues provided the company with approximately SEK 91 million gross and approximately SEK 84 million net after deducting transaction costs.

On July 16, Isofol announced that the company had successfully completed a pre-IND meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, FDA.

About Isofol Medical AB (publ)

Isofol Medical AB (publ) is a research-based biotechnology company working to improve the prognosis for patients with severe forms of cancer. The company's drug candidate arfolitixorin aims to increase the effect of first-line standard treatment for several forms of solid tumors and is currently being studied in colorectal cancer, the world's third most common cancer, where the medical need for better treatments is urgent. A phase Ib/II study is now being conducted with a new dosing regimen that is expected to optimize the effect of the drug candidate. Isofol Medical AB (publ) is traded on Nasdaq Stockholm.

