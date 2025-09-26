Isofol Medical AB: Isofol completes transfer of shares to Solasia Pharma following a successful rights issue

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, September 26, 2025 - Isofol Medical AB (publ), (Nasdaq Stockholm: ISOFOL), announces today that the transfer of the shares subscribed by the Japanese collaboration partner Solasia Pharma K.K. in Isofol's recent rights issue has been completed. Solasia Pharma's investment in Isofol is a clear demonstration of its commitment to the development of the drug candidate arfolitixorin and further strengthens the collaboration between the companies.

The information in the press release is intended for investors.

In connection with the oversubscribed rights issue that was concluded in July 2025, the board of Isofol decided to exercise part of an overallotment option to ensure allocation of units for Solasia Pharma K.K. The transfer of these shares has now been successfully completed.

"We are pleased to welcome Solasia as a shareholder in Isofol. This investment shows their strong engagement in our drug candidate arfolitixorin and in Isofol's continued value creation. Solasia's commitment contributed to our new share issue being carried out in a very successful manner while at the same time deepening our strategic partnership, which is of great importance in maximizing the opportunities for arfolitixorin on the Japanese market," says Petter Segelman Lindqvist, CEO of Isofol.

"Isofol and Solasia will now work more closely together, collaborating to advance development and achieve the success of the arfolitixorin program," says Yoshi Arai, CEO of Solasia Pharma K.K.

For more information, please contact

Isofol Medical AB

Petter Segelman Lindqvist, Chief Executive Officer

E-mail: petter.s.lindqvist@isofolmedical.com

Phone: +46 (0) 739 60 12 56

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 15:15 CEST on September 26, 2025.

About Isofol Medical AB (publ)

Isofol Medical AB (publ) is a research-based biotechnology company working to improve the prognosis for patients with severe forms of cancer. The company's drug candidate arfolitixorin aims to increase the effect of first-line standard treatment for several forms of solid tumors and is currently being studied in colorectal cancer, the world's third most common cancer, where the medical need for better treatments is high. A phase Ib/II study is now being conducted with a new dosing regimen that is expected to further increase the effect of the drug candidate. Isofol Medical AB (publ) is traded on Nasdaq Stockholm.

www.isofolmedical.com